Modi dials Slovakian, Romanian PMs to keep Ukraine evacuation efforts on track

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to his Slovakian and Romanian counterparts to discuss the evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine and to thank them for the assistance provided by both countries for this process.

During his phone conversation with Slovakian Prime Minister Eduard Heger, Modi conveyed his thanks for assistance in the exit of the Indian citizens and for permitting special evacuation flights from India.

He sought Slovakia’s continued assistance over the next few days as India continues to evacuate more citizens from conflict zones, according to a readout from the external affairs ministry.

Modi informed Heger about the deployment of law minister Kiren Rijiju as his special envoy to Slovakia to oversee the evacuation of Indian citizens.

The prime minister similarly thanked his Romanian counterpart Nicolae-Ionel Ciucă for the help provided by Romania in evacuating Indian citizens over the past few days. Modi particularly appreciated Romania’s gesture of allowing Indians to enter Romania without visas and permitting special evacuation flights from India.

Four of the six evacuation flights operated by India till Monday took off from the Romanian capital of Bucharest, and two more flights are planned for Tuesday.

Modi informed Ciucă about the deployment of civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia as his special envoy to Romania oversee the evacuation efforts over the next few days in coordination with local authorities.

In both phone conversations, Modi “expressed his anguish at the ongoing violence and humanitarian crisis in Ukraine”, and reiterated India’s “consistent appeal for cessation of hostilities and a return to dialogue”. He also stressed on the “importance of respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of nations”.