Modi congratulates Jagan Reddy for Andhra Pradesh win

The YSR Congress on Thursday appeared on course for a overwhelming victory in Andhra Pradesh with its candidates leading in 150 seats, dealing a knockout blow to the Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Partylok sabha elections Updated: May 23, 2019 16:17 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated YSR Congress chief Y S Jaganmohan Reddy on the “remarkable” win in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls.
“Congratulations on the remarkable win in Andhra Pradesh. Best wishes to you for a successful tenure,” Modi said.
The YSR Congress on Thursday appeared on course for a overwhelming victory in Andhra Pradesh with its candidates leading in 150 seats, dealing a knockout blow to the Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party.
