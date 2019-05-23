Assembly election results highlights: ‘I want to congratulate Smriti Irani, take good care of Amethi,’ says Rahul Gandhi

Will Pawan Chamling, India’s longest serving chief minister, continue to occupy the hot seat in the tiny Himalayan state of Sikkim, or will PS Golay, once Chamling’s most trusted man, edge him out him is the question being asked all around the state.

With exit poll predictions not providing a clear picture, one will have to wait till Thursday when the results of Sikkim’s 32 assembly seats and the lone Lok Sabha seat would be announced along with the election results for the entire country.

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Monday said it would support any party or combination forming the next government at the Centre if they agree to settle some of the long pending issues of Odisha.

BJD spokesman Amar Patnaik said chief minister Naveen Patnaik has already made BJD’s position clear when he launched the party’s electoral campaign from Nayagarh district in March this year.

06:15 pm IST BJP moving ahead in Arunachal assembly The ruling BJP in Arunachal Pradesh moved ahead winning 10 out of the 13 assembly seats results of which were declared so far Thursday, according to PTI. It has already won three seats uncontested taking the total number of those bagged by it to 13 and is poised to annex more as the party is leading in another 10 seats trends of which were available.





06:00 pm IST KCR congratulates Patnaik on Odisha poll victory Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrashekhar Rao congratulated his Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik on his victory in the Assembly elections. According to a statement from the Chief Minister’s office, he conveyed his greetings to Patnaik on the fifth consecutive victory of the Biju Janata Dal in the state polls.





05:54 pm IST I congratulate PM Modi, BJP for their win: Rahul Gandhi I congratulate PM Modi, the BJP for their win in this Lok Sabha elections.Today is the not the day to discuss what I think went wrong because people of India have clearly decided that Narendra Modi is going to be their prime minister and as an Indian, I respect that.





05:50 IST I want to congratulate Smriti Irani: Rahul Gandhi I want to congratulate Smriti Irani for her win in Amethi. I hope she takes good care of the people of Amethi.





05:35 pm IST Kamal’s MNM, Dhinakaran’s AMMK bite dust in TN Actor-politician Kamal Haasan’s MNM party and independent legislator T.T.V. Dhinakaran-floated AMMK were routed in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Despite their claims, candidates of both the parties have not polled impressive number of votes as per the current trends, according to IANS. AMMK’s leading light Thanga Tamilselvan, contesting in Theni constituency, had got only 26,653 votes while AIADMK’s P.Raveendranath Kumar had got 93,580 votes and Congress candidate E.V.K.S. Elangovan had secured 76,470 votes at the end of fourth round of counting. Even in the by-elections for 22 assembly constituencies, the AMMK and MNM have failed to present a credible performance. The electoral contest has turned into a fight between the ruling AIADMK and the opposition major DMK.





05:25 pm IST Thank you India, faith placed in our alliance gives us strength to work harder: PM “Thank you India! The faith placed in our alliance is humbling and gives us strength to work even harder to fulfil people’s aspirations. I salute every BJP Karyakarta for their determination, perseverance & hardwork. They went home to home, elaborating on our development agenda,” PM Modi tweeted.





05:11 pm IST PM Sheikh Hasina sends congratulatory message to PM Modi Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina sent a congratulatory message to PM Narendra Modi, ANI reported.





05:02 pm IST Pawan Chamling wins from Poklok Kamrang seat Sikkim Chief Minister and Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) supremo Pawan Chamling won the Poklok Kamrang Assembly seat, election officials said Thursday. Chamling defeated his nearest Sikkim Krantikari Morcha rival Kharka Bahadur Rai by 2,899 votes, they said. He is also contesting from the Namchi Sinhithang seat where. Chamling is also leading from the seat.





04:28 pm IST BJP wins 7 Assembly seats in Arunachal Pradesh The ruling BJP in Arunachal Pradesh won seven Assembly seats and is leading in 11 constituencies, election officials said, according to PTI. The Janata Dal United and an Independent candidate also won a seat each.





04:20 pm IST Owaisi, 2 TRS nominees head towards victory line in Telangana AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi was leading by over two lakh votes and two TRS candidates by over three lakh votes in their respective constituencies as the Telangana Rashtra Samithi headed towards victory in Telangana Lok Sabha polls, according to PTI. Owaisi, seeking re-election from Hyderabad segment, is leading by 2.53 lakh votes, establishing a clear edge over his BJP rival Bhagavanth Rao.





04:12 pm IST Joshua D’Souza wins Mapusa Assembly by-election BJP’s Joshua D’Souza on Thursday won Mapusa by-election in Goa and retained the seat his father Francis D’Souza held for the last 20 years, according to ANI.





04:05 pm IST ‘I pay tribute to my rivals’: Shashi Tharoor “I pay tribute my rivals, Shri Kummanam Rajasekharan & Shri C. Divakaran, on having fought a strong campaign. I look forward to their cooperation &that of their parties in the collective task of ensuring development and progress for Thiruvananthapuram & the rest of India. JaiHind!” Shashi Tharoor tweeted.





03: 55 IST PM Modi congratulates Jagan Mohan Reddy and Naveen Patnaik PM Modi congratulated Jagan Mohan Reddy and Naveen Patnaik for their respective wins in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha assembly elections “Dear @ysjagan, Congratulations on the remarkable win in Andhra Pradesh. Best wishes to you for a successful tenure,” PM tweeted. “Congratulations to Naveen Babu for yet another victory in Odisha. Wishing him the very best for the next term,” he wrote on Twitter.





03:40 pm IST NDPP wins Aonglenden bypoll in Nagaland NDPP’s Sharingain Longkumer Thursday won the bypoll to the Aonglenden Assembly seat in Nagaland’s Mokokchung district by 6,245 votes, officials said. Sharingain polled 8,607 votes, while his nearest candidate Alemjongshi, of the Congress, got 2,362 votes. Total 10,589 votes were cast, Chief Electoral Officer Abhijit Sinha said.





03:30 pm IST Jagan Mohan Reddy to take oath as Andhra Pradesh CM on May 30 Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will take oath as the new Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh on May 30 in the temple town of Tirupati, a YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader said on Thursday, according to a report in IANS. YSRCP was heading for a landslide victory as it was leading on 152 seats in the 175-member Assembly. Senior party leader Umareddy Venkateshwarlu told reporters that the newly elected YSRCP legislators will meet on Saturday to elect Jagan Mohan Reddy as their leader.





03: 20 pm IST Rajinikanth congratulates PM Modi Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to retain power at the Centre. In a tweet, Rajinikanth said: “Respected dear @narendramodi ji hearty congratulations... You made it !!! God bless.”





03: 10 pm IST BJP, NC leading 3 each Lok Sabha seat in Jammu and Kashmir The BJP and National Conference is leading on three Lok Sabha seats each out of the total six in Jammu and Kashmir with the PDP apparently facing total rout in the state, according to a report in PTI.





03:00 pm IST Together we grow, India wins yet again: PM Modi “Together we grow, together we prosper, together we will build strong and inclusive India. India wins yet again,” PM Modi said.





02:54 pm IST Congratulations to winners, but all losers are not losers: Mamata Banerjee West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee congratulated the “winners” of the Lok Sabha elections but said “all losers are not losers”. “Congratulations to the winners. But all losers are not losers. We have to do a complete review and then we will share our views with you all. Let the counting process be completed fully and the VVPATs matched,” Mamata Banerjee tweeted.





2:46 pm IST Mehbooba concedes defeat from Anantnag PDP president Mehbooba Mufti conceded defeat in the election to the Anantnag Lok Sabha seat after trailing in the third place, behind the National Conference’s (NC) Hasnain Masoodi, who has taken a lead of 7,600 votes over Jammu and Kashmir Congress president G A Mir. Masoodi, a retired high court judge, was leading Mir by 7,600 votes with 18,000 votes to be counted, election officials said, according to PTI. “I’ve been fortunate to get the love & affection of my people. They have every right to express their anger for my failings. Accept their verdict with humility. Congratulations to winning candidates from NC. I’m grateful to my party workers & colleagues,” Mehbooba tweeted.





2:43 pm IST BJP leading in Arunachal Pradesh BJP leading in Arunachal Pradesh.





2:18 pm IST YSR Congress candidate P Mithun Reddy wins Rajampet Lok Sabha seat YSR Congress candidate P Mithun Reddy wins Rajampet Lok Sabha seat with a margin of over one lakh votes.





2:17 pm IST YSR Congress candidate Y S Avinash Reddy wins Kadapa seat YSR Congress candidate Y S Avinash Reddy wins Kadapa seat.





1:07 pm IST Celebrations at Jagan Reddy’s office in Tadepalli Celebrations take place at Jagan Reddy’s office in Tadepalli.





1:03 pm IST KCR congratulates Jagan Reddy on his victory KCR calls up Jagan Reddy and congratulates him on his victory. Says Andhra Pradesh will progress under Jagan’s leadership. KCR also greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for success in the elections.





12:55 pm IST Naveen Patnaik-led BJD looking at fifth term in Odisha Assembly as BJP makes impressive gains Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik is all set to come back to power for a record fifth term as his BJD raced past the majority mark leading in 94 of the 147 assembly seats with the electorate opting for tactical voting that saw the BJP making major gains in the battle for the Lok Sabha. Read More| Assembly Elections Results 2019: Naveen Patnaik-led BJD looking at fifth term in Odisha Assembly as BJP makes impressive gains





12:43 pm IST Jagan Reddy likely to be sworn-in as Andhra Pradesh CM on May 30 YSR Congress Party President Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to take oath as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh on May 30. According to the latest trends, the YSRC is heading for a landslide victory by winning around 150 assembly seats out of 175 in the state. Read More| Lok Sabha election results 2019: Jagan Reddy likely to be sworn-in as Andhra Pradesh CM on May 30





12:40 pm IST Sikkim Assembly Trends: SKM leading in 7, SDF in 2 Opposition Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) is leading in seven Assembly seats while the ruling Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) in two constituencies as per initial trends, officials said, reports PTI.





12:35 pm IST Jagan Reddy celebrating at Tadepalli party office Jagan celebrating at Tadepalli party office with YSRC general secretary and MP V Vijay Sai Reddy.





12:24 pm IST N Chandrababu Naidu likely to tender his resignation later today Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is likely to tender his resignation later today, reports news agency ANI.





11:53 am IST Jay Panda trailing from Odisha’s Kendrapara Lok Sabha constituency BJP’s Jay Panda trailing from Odisha’s Kendrapara Lok Sabha constituency, reports news agency ANI.





11:48 am IST BJD ahead of BJP in Odisha The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) is leading ahead of the BJP as per initial trends, officials said, reports PTI.





11:38 am IST Sambit Patra leading from Odisha’s Puri Lok Sabha Constituency BJP leader Sambit Patra leading from Odisha’s Puri Lok Sabha Constituency, reports news agency ANI.





11:08 am IST YSR Congress’ Jagan Reddy looks set to unseat Chandrababu Naidu In 2003, ahead of assembly polls, then Congress leader YS Rajashekara Reddy went on a statewide march across undivided Andhra Pradesh to eventually succeed in unseating Chandrababu Naidu of the Telugu Desam Party from power. This successful playbook has been borrowed by his son YS Jagan Mohan Reddy against the same Chandrababu Naidu again if early trends in the truncated Andhra Pradesh are any indication. Read More| YSR Congress’ Jagan Reddy looks set to unseat Chandrababu Naidu





10:57 am IST Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) is leading in Sikkim assembly constituency Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) is leading in Sikkim assembly constituency, reports PTI.





10:13 am IST Odisha: Baijayant Panda trailing from Kendrapara Lok Sabha constituency Baijayant Panda trailing from Kendrapara Lok Sabha constituency.





10:12 am IST YSR Congress leads in Andhra Pradesh YSR Congress leads in Andhra Pradesh.





10:11 am IST KCR’s daughter Kalvakuntla Kavitha trailing behind BJP candidate D Arvind KCR’s daughter Kalvakuntla Kavitha trailing behind BJP candidate D Arvind after second round.





10:05 am IST YSR Congress ahead in Nandyal Lok Sabha seat in Andhra Pradesh YSR Congress ahead in Nandyal Lok Sabha seat in Andhra Pradesh.





9:55 am IST TDP leads in Kakinada Lok Sabha seat in Andhra Pradesh TDP leads in Kakinada Lok Sabha seat in Andhra Pradesh.





9:54 am IST Kiren Rijiju leading from Arunachal West constituency Union minister Kiren Rijiju is leading against Khyoda Apik of the National People’s Party (NPP) in Arunachal West Lok Sabha seat, according to initial EC trends, reports PTI.





9:48 am IST YSRC leads in Kurnool Lok Sabha seat in Andhra Pradesh Chandrababu Naidu back into lead in Kuppam assembly seat in Andhra Pradesh in the second round. YSRC leads in Kurnool Lok Sabha seat in Andhra Pradesh.





9:46 am IST BJP leading in Bolangir, Bhubaneswar, Dhenkanal Lok sabha seats BJD leading in Nabarangpur, Aska, Bargarh Lok sabha seats. BJP leading in Bolangir, Bhubaneswar, Dhenkanal Lok sabha seats.





9:43 am IST Chandrababu Naidu trails behind YSRC candidate in Kuppam TDP president and chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu trails behind YSRC candidate in Kuppam.





9:39 am IST YSR Congress crosses 100 mark in leads in 175 assembly constituencies in Andhra Pradesh YSR Congress crosses 100 mark in leads in 175 assembly constituencies in Andhra Pradesh





9:38 am IST Jana Sena party president Pawan Kalyan trailing in Bhimavaram assembly seat in Andhra Pradesh Actor and Jana Sena party president Pawan Kalyan trailing in Bhimavaram assembly seat in Andhra Pradesh.





9:36 am IST NTR’s son Nandamuri Balakrishna leading in Hindupur assembly seat in Andhra Pradesh NTR’s son and actor Nandamuri Balakrishna leading in Hindupur assembly seat in Andhra Pradesh.





9:29 am IST YSR Congress leads in Eluru Lok Sabha seat in Andhra Pradesh YSR Congress leads in Eluru Lok Sabha seat in Andhra Pradesh.





9:27 am IST BJP state president Tapir Gao leading in Arunachal East BJP leading in both seats in Arunachal Pradesh. BJP state president Tapir Gao leading in Arunachal East.





9:24 am IST YSR Congress leads in Araku Lok Sabha seat in Andhra Pradesh YSR Congress leads in Araku Lok Sabha seat in Andhra Pradesh.





9:22 am IST In Andhra, a do-or-die battle for Chandrababu Naidu and Jaganmohan Reddy Andhra Pradesh went for simultaneous polls for 175 assembly seats and 25 Lok Sabha seats in the first phase of elections on April 11 in a do-or-die battle for 69-year-old Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrabbau Naidu and 46-year-old Jaganmohan Reddy of the YSR Congress. Read More| Assembly Elections 2019: In Andhra, a do-or-die battle for both Chandrababu Naidu and Jaganmohan Reddy





9:13 am IST Indra Hang Subba leading against Dek Bahadur Katwal of Sikkim Democratic Front Indra Hang Subba of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha leading against his nearest rival Dek Bahadur Katwal of Sikkim Democratic Front in Lok Sabha seat in Sikkim, officials said,reports PTI.





9:10am IST TDP leads in Rajahmundry Lok Sabha constituency in Andhra Pradesh TDP leads in Rajahmundry Lok Sabha constituency in Andhra Pradesh.





9:08 am IST TDP leads in Amalapuram, Guntur and Vizag Lok Sabha constituencies in Andhra Pradesh TDP leads in Amalapuram, Guntur and Vizag Lok Sabha constituencies in Andhra Pradesh.





9:06 am IST Jana Sena leads in Razole assembly constituency in East Godavari in Andhra Pradesh Jana Sena leads in Razole assembly constituency in East Godavari in Andhra Pradesh.





8:55 am IST BJP ahead in Bolangir Lok Sabha constituency in Odisha BJP ahead in Bolangir Lok Sabha constituency in Odisha.





8:52 am IST TDP candidate Bharat leading in Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha constituency in Andhra Pradesh TDP candidate Bharat leading in Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha constituency in Andhra Pradesh.





8:49 am IST YSR Congress leads in Guntur (West) assembly constituency in Andhra Pradesh YSR Congress leads in Guntur (West) assembly constituency in Andhra Pradesh.





8:48 am IST YSR Congress leads in first round in Vizianagaram assembly seat YSR Congress leads in first round in Vizianagaram assembly seat.





8:46 am IST Counting of votes for two Lok Sabha constituencies and 57 Assembly seats in Arunachal Pradesh began on Thursday Counting of votes for two Lok Sabha constituencies and 57 Assembly seats in Arunachal Pradesh began on Thursday amidst a massive security blanket, an official said. The Election Commission of India has set up 24 counting halls in 20 counting centres spread across 20 districts of the state, reports PTI.





8:44 am IST Chandrababu Naidu’s son Nara Lokesh leads in Mangalagiri constituency in Andhra Pradesh Chandrababu Naidu’s son Nara Lokesh leads in Mangalagiri constituency in Andhra Pradesh.





8:40 am IST YSR Congress gains lead in first round in Rampachodavaram constituency in East Godavari YSR Congress gains lead in first round in Rampachodavaram constituency in East Godavari.





8:39 am IST First round of EVM counting begins in Andhra Pradesh First round of EVM counting begins in Andhra Pradesh.





8:37 am IST YSR Congress leads in Ichapuram assembly constituency in Srikakulam YSR Congress leads in Parvathipuram assembly seat in Andhra Pradesh. YSR Congress leads in Ichapuram assembly constituency in Srikakulam district in Andhra Pradesh.





8:31 am IST YSR Congress candidate Botsa Satyanarayana leads in Cheepurupalli assembly constituency in Andhra Pradesh YSR Congress candidate and former PCC chief Botsa Satyanarayana leads in Cheepurupalli assembly constituency in Andhra Pradesh.





8:30 am IST YSR Congress Party gains lead in two more constituencies YSR Congress Party gains lead in two more constituencies -- Amalapuram and Darsi assembly constituencies in Andhra Pradesh





8:26 am IST TRS leads in postal ballots in Secunderabad in Telangana TRS leads in postal ballots in Secunderabad in Telangana.





8:18 am IST YSR Congress Party gains slight edge in postal ballots in Srikakulam YSR Congress Party gains slight edge in postal ballots in Srikakulam.





8:14 am IST Counting begins in 35 centres in Telangana and 36 centres in Andhra Pradesh Counting begins in 35 centres in Telangana and 36 centres in Andhra Pradesh.Postal ballots being counted first.





8:00 am IST Counting of votes for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 begins The counting of votes for Lok Sabha elections 2019 begins.





7:55 am IST For Naveen Patnaik, PM Modi-led BJP blitzkrieg may be tough to conquer For Naveen Patnaik, the longest-serving chief minister of Odisha, May 23 will be a red letter day. In 2014, Naveen Patnaik was among the few who bucked the Modi wave. But if the exit polls of 2019 are to be believed, things may be different. Facing a resurgent BJP bolstered with many of his former colleagues such as Baijayant Panda and increasing voter fatigue, 2019 may not be as clear as his own advisers would like to believe. Read More| Assembly Elections 2019: For Naveen Patnaik, PM Modi-led BJP blitzkrieg may be tough to conquer





7:47 am IST Congress, BJP go all out in mega publicity drive Eight hundred thousand seconds of airtime, 102.5 million voice messages and 12 million printed pamphlets -- these are some of the numbers emerging from the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party camps on the campaign blitzkrieg they waged in the 17th general elections. Read More| Lok Sabha elections 2019: Congress, BJP go all out in mega publicity drive





7:41 am IST Will Pawan Chamling, ruling Sikkim since 1994, be CM the sixth time in 2019? Chamling, 69, the president of the ruling Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), has been ruling Sikkim uninterrupted since 1994. This time Chamling and SDF faced their toughest challenge at the hands of Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) led by PS Golay, 51, a former minister in Chamling’s cabinet. The state witnessed simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly polls in the first phase on April 11. Read More| Will Pawan Chamling, ruling Sikkim since 1994, be CM the sixth time in 2019?





7:38 am IST Ruling BJP look to retain 60-member Arunachal Assembly Arunachal Pradesh is one of the four states that had simultaneous elections for its two Lok Sabha and 60 Assembly seats. If exit polls are to be believed , the BJP would make big gains in the northeast, winning 8-10 of the 14 seats in Assam. The party is expected to win both the seats in Arunachal Pradesh and well as the two in Tripura. Read More| Assembly Elections 2019: Ruling BJP look to retain 60-member Arunachal Assembly





7:30 am IST A high stake battle for Chandrababu Naidu Winning and losing elections is not new to Telugu Desam Party and its president N Chandrababu Naidu. After coming to power in 1983 within nine months of its inception under the leadership of matinee idol N T Rama Rao, the TDP lost power to the Congress for the first time in 1989, but bounced back in 1994. Read More| Chandrababu Naidu: It’s a high stake battle for the comeback man





7:15 am IST Party won’t be able to form government on its own: Odisha Congress president A day before the counting of votes take place, Odisha Congress president Niranjan Patnaik Wednesday conceded that the party will not be able to form a government on its own in the state and may lose opposition status also.



