Today in New Delhi, India
May 24, 2019-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019

341
88
95
Target 272
Total Seats
542*
Till Now
542
Party Wins+Leads 2014 Change
BJP+ 341 336 5
Cong+ 88 60 28
BSP, SP+ 18 5 (SP) 13
Others 95 147 -52
Last updated at 09:05:46 AM
Source: ECI

Watch: PM Modi’s speech after epic BJP victory in Lok Sabha elections

* Lok Sabha has 543 elected MPs. Voting in Vellore postponed
Assembly Results
Map | All Seats

Lok Sabha election results 2019: BJP surges ahead of both rivals in Arunachal Pradesh

In the Arunachal East seat, Tapir Gao of the BJP is leading by 13477 votes against his nearest rival Lowangcha Wanglat of the Congress.

lok sabha elections Updated: May 23, 2019 16:59 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Arunachal Pradesh
Lok Sabha Election 2019,Election News,General Election 2019
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is currently taking the lead in the two Lok Sabha constituencies of Arunachal Pradesh.(Reuters )

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is currently taking the lead in the two Lok Sabha constituencies of Arunachal Pradesh, as per the initial trends of the Election Commission.

Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju is leading by 30548 votes in Arunachal West against his nearest rival Nabam Tuki of the Congress.

He had won the seat in 2014, defeating Takam Sanjoy of the Congress by a margin of 41738 votes.

Click here for Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE

A total of 99 NOTA votes have been recorded in the constituency so far, according to an official.

In the Arunachal East seat, Tapir Gao of the BJP is leading by 13477 votes against his nearest rival Lowangcha Wanglat of the Congress.

The constituency has recorded 367 NOTA votes so far.

In the last parliamentary elections, Congress candidate Ninong Ering had won the Arunchal East seat by a margin of 12478 votes.

(The story has been published from a wire feed without any modifications to the text, only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: May 23, 2019 13:03 IST

Get the latest news and live updates for Lok Sabha Elections 2019, seat stats, constituency and election news on hindustantimes.com. Follow us on FB and Twitter to get the fastest updates on election results 2019, party-wise votes stats, wins and leads, vote share of parties and many more interesting election facts.

tags

more from lok sabha elections
trending topics