Lok Sabha elections 2019: Congress fields new face against BJP veteran in Arunachal East constituency

Arunachal East, one of the two Lok Sabha constituencies in Arunachal Pradesh has been a Congress stringhold from where the party has won seven times since the LoK sabha election in the state in 1977.

Arunachal East constituency is made up of 27 assembly segments and it covers the eight districts of Upper Siang, East Siang, Dibang Valley, Lower Dibang Valley, Lohit, Anjaw, Changlang and Tirap.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Ninong Ering of the Congress retained the seat defeating BJP’s Tapir Gao by 12,478 votes. Gao, who had won the seat in 2004 for the BJP, is the party’s candidate this time too while the Congress has nominated James Lowangcha Wanglat.

Bandey Mili of the Janata Dal (Secular) and Mongol Yomso of the People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA) - along with independent candidate C C Singpho are the three other candidates.

The constituency will vote on April 11 and the result will be out on May 23, 2019.

Arunachal East Lok Sabha constituency in numbers:

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Arunachal East

Reservation nature of constituency: General

Sitting MP, Party: Ninong Ering, Congress

Winning margin in 2014: 12,478 votes

Runner up name, party: Tapir Gao, BJP

Number of voters in 2014: 312,872

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 84

Number of polling booths in 2014: 899

Number of women voters: 152,579

First Published: Apr 03, 2019 16:50 IST