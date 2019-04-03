Lok Sabha elections 2019: Congress fields new face against BJP veteran in Arunachal East constituency

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Congress fields new face against BJP veteran in Arunachal East constituencylok sabha elections Updated: Apr 03, 2019 16:50 IST
Hinsustan Times, New Delhi
Sitting MP Ninong Ering of Arunachal East who won from the constituency in 2014 and 2009 has been replaced this time.(HT PHOTO)
Arunachal East, one of the two Lok Sabha constituencies in Arunachal Pradesh has been a Congress stringhold from where the party has won seven times since the LoK sabha election in the state in 1977.
Arunachal East constituency is made up of 27 assembly segments and it covers the eight districts of Upper Siang, East Siang, Dibang Valley, Lower Dibang Valley, Lohit, Anjaw, Changlang and Tirap.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Ninong Ering of the Congress retained the seat defeating BJP’s Tapir Gao by 12,478 votes. Gao, who had won the seat in 2004 for the BJP, is the party’s candidate this time too while the Congress has nominated James Lowangcha Wanglat.
Bandey Mili of the Janata Dal (Secular) and Mongol Yomso of the People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA) - along with independent candidate C C Singpho are the three other candidates.
The constituency will vote on April 11 and the result will be out on May 23, 2019.
Arunachal East Lok Sabha constituency in numbers:
Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Arunachal East
Reservation nature of constituency: General
Sitting MP, Party: Ninong Ering, Congress
Winning margin in 2014: 12,478 votes
Runner up name, party: Tapir Gao, BJP
Number of voters in 2014: 312,872
Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 84
Number of polling booths in 2014: 899
Number of women voters: 152,579
First Published: Apr 03, 2019 16:50 IST