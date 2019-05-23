Rajbhar’s party says MLAs not joining BJP

The Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) on Wednesday dismissed speculation that three of its four lawmakers may join the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh.

SBSP’s state unit general secretary, Shashi Pratap Singh, said the three, Triveni Ram, Ramanand Baudh and Kailash Sonkar, are very much with the party. “…reports in the media about them leaving are just speculation,” Singh said.

He underlined the lawmakers are founder members of the party and accused the BJP of spreading rumours of their exit to weaken the SBSP.

Singh said the BJP had asked the SBSP chief Omprakash Rajbhar to contest national elections on its symbol from Ghosi. He added Rajbhar turned down the offer because he understood the “BJP gameplan”.

Singh said the SBSP would continue to raise its demand for a liquor ban and division of 27% reservation to the Other Backward Classes (OBC) into three categories — OBC, Extreme Backward, and Most Backward.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday sacked Rajbhar from his Cabinet. Rajbhar was removed two days after a case was filed against him for allegedly threatening and abusing BJP workers and a day after he predicted the ruling party would fare poorly in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Adityanath removed all members appointed to various boards and corporations in UP on Rajbhar’s recommendation.

First Published: May 23, 2019 07:14 IST