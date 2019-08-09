Modi government launches pension scheme for farmers

india

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 15:35 IST

The Modi government on Friday launched the PM Kisan Maan Dhan Yojana, a pension scheme for small and marginal farmers of the country.

The scheme is aimed at 120 million cultivators who are so-called marginal farmers as they mostly own less than 2 hectares of land.

Under the scheme, any eligible farmer between 18-40 years can register himself for the pension scheme and on completion of 20 years, he or she will get a monthly pension of Rs 3000.

As in any insurance or pension product, monthly premiums will depend on age. The central government will be a co-contributor and pay one half of the premium value.

“Farmers don’t often have sufficient savings, especially poor cultivators. This scheme is aimed at providing a measure of social security,” agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar told reporters while launching the scheme.

Under the scheme, a farmer who is 18 years, the entry level age, will have to pay a monthly premium of Rs 55, while a farmer aged 40 will have to pay Rs 200.

The pension fund will be maintained by the Life Insurance Corporation of India and farmers can enroll themselves by visiting their nearest common service centres, an official said.

