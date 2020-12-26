Modi govt helped youth in northeast leave arms, participate in developing the region: Shah

india

Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 15:18 IST

Home minister Amit Shah on Saturday launched a scathing attack on Congress and opposition parties in Assam alleging that the earlier governments under Congress did not do anything to bring back the youth of northeast from the path of insurgency.

Shah said, “Assam saw several agitations over the past few decades. Lots of Assamese youth died during these agitations. It disturbed Assam’s peace and halted the region’s development.”

The union home minister pointed out that it was under the Modi government that normalcy returned in the region and the government is determined that development in the region will pave the way for people to change their mindset and join the mainstream. Shah also lauded the chief minister Sarabananda Sonowal and health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for their role in bringing separatist voices into the mainstream.