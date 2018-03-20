Modi govt’s attempt to avoid no-trust motion is like a political suicide: TDP

Andhra Pradesh’s ruling Telugu Desam Party said on Tuesday the Narendra Modi government’s attempt to avoid no-confidence motion in the Parliament is like a political suicide.

Senior TDP leader and state finance minister Y Ramakrishnudu alleged that the BJP-led government is using its allies to orchestrate din in the Lok Sabha so that the no-confidence motion could not be taken up.

The TDP last week moved no-confidence motion against the government over the issue of special category status to Andhra Pradesh. Several opposition parties have declared support to the motion. However, it could not be taken up for last three days due to the protest by AIADMK and the TRS.

“Is AIADMK not an ally of BJP?” asked Ramakrishnudu, a member of TDP politburo. He also remarked that it is not proper on part of the Speaker to adjourn the House citing protest by some parties.

The TDP leader said it was the responsibility of the government to ensure that the House conduct its proceedings in a smooth manner.

Meanwhile, TDP’s coordination committee meeting was held on Tuesday evening. The meeting presided by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu took stock of the latest political developments and discussed the future course of action.

Naidu, who is also the president of TDP, said the party was taking every step with utmost caution. He said the party waited for four years and when the injustice with the state continued, it quit the alliance.

The TDP chief said the BJP was targeting him for demanding justice to the state. He reiterated that YSR Congress and Jana Sena were speaking in favour of the BJP.