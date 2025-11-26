Modi hails Constitution as sacred document; calls for furthering national goals

Hailing the Constitution as a sacred document that has guided the nation’s progress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said every action of “ours should strengthen it and further national goals and interests”. Modi said the power of the Constitution enabled a “person like me, coming from a humble and economically disadvantaged family, to serve as the Head of the Government continuously for over 24 years.” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the power of the Constitution enabled a person like him to serve as the head of the government. (ANI)

In a letter to the nation on the occasion of Samvidhan Diwas (Constitution Day), Modi said, “It is our responsibility to fulfil the dreams envisioned by the framers of our Constitution. When we work with this sense of duty, our nation’s social and economic progress will multiply manifold…”

Modi accused the Opposition of not giving the Constitution full respect. “My mind goes back to the year 2010. This was when the Constitution of India completed 60 years. Sadly, the occasion did not receive the attention it deserved at a national level.”

He said his government organised a Samvidhan Gaurav Yatra in Gujarat to show collective gratitude and commitment to the document. “Our Constitution was placed on an elephant and I, along with several other people from different walks of life, had the honour of being part of the procession.”

He called the Samvidhan Divas a day of immense pride for every Indian. “...we remember all the inspiring members of the Constituent Assembly, which was presided over by Dr Rajendra Prasad, and recall the efforts of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, who chaired the Drafting Committee with remarkable foresight,” he said.

“When the Constitution completed 75 years, we decided that this would be an extraordinary milestone for the people of India. We had the privilege of organising a special session of Parliament and launching nationwide programmes to commemorate this historic occasion.”

Modi said these programmes witnessed record public participation. He called this year’s Samvidhan Divas special for many reasons, as 2025 also marks the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India’s first home minister and deputy prime minister, and freedom fighter Bhagwan Birsa Munda. “Both of them made monumental contributions to our nation.”

He said Sardar Patel’s visionary leadership ensured India’s political unification. “It was his inspiration and courage of conviction that guided our steps to act against Article 370 and 35(A). The Constitution of India is now fully in force in Jammu & Kashmir, ensuring all constitutional rights for the people, especially the women and marginalised communities.”

Modi said Munda’s life continues to inspire India’s resolve to ensure justice, dignity, and empowerment for tribal communities. He said the country is also observing the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram and commemorating the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur, whose life and sacrifice continue to illuminate India with courage, compassion, and strength.

“All these personalities and milestones remind us of the primacy of our duties, something the Constitution also emphasises through a dedicated chapter on Fundamental Duties in Article 51A. These duties guide us on how to collectively achieve social and economic progress.”

Modi said Mahatma Gandhi always emphasised the duties of a citizen. “He believed that a duty well performed creates a corresponding right and that real rights are a result of the performance of duty.”

Modi said India will mark 100 years of freedom from colonial rule in over two decades. “In 2049, it will be a hundred years since the Constitution was adopted. The policies we frame, the decisions we take today, and our collective actions will shape the lives of generations to come.”

Modi asked every citizen to strengthen the Constitution as a deep sense of gratitude from within to what the country has given them. “To carry out our duties, it becomes imperative to put in our full capability and dedication in every task. Every action of ours should strengthen the Constitution and further national goals and interests. It is, after all, our responsibility to fulfil the dreams envisioned by the framers of our Constitution.”

Modi said the Constitution has given the right to vote, and it is the duty of citizens to never miss the opportunity to vote. “When we inspire our youth with a sense of responsibility and pride, they will remain committed to the values of democracy throughout their lives. This sense of commitment is the foundation of a strong nation.”