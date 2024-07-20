Modi, his New Zealand counterpart agree to strengthening bilateral cooperation

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his New Zealand counterpart Christopher Luxon on Saturday discussed ways to bolster cooperation in areas such as trade, investment pharmaceuticals and space. Modi received a phone call from Luxon, who congratulated him on his re-election, the external affairs ministry said (File Photo)

Modi received a phone call from Luxon, who congratulated him on his re-election, the external affairs ministry said in a readout.

Highlighting the momentum generated by recent high-level contacts between the two sides, the two leaders agreed to advance mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation in areas such as trade and economic matters, animal husbandry, pharmaceuticals, education and space, the readout said.

While noting that India-New Zealand ties are anchored in shared democratic values and close people-to-people ties, Modi and Luxon reiterated their commitment to take bilateral cooperation to new heights in the years to come.

Modi thanked Luxon for looking after the interests of the Indian diaspora in New Zealand. Luxon assured Modi of continued efforts towards their security and well-being, according to the readout.

Indians started arriving in New Zealand in the late 18th century. According to the country’s 2018 census, Indian immigrants number about 250,000, making up 5% of New Zealand’s total population.