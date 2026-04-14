Modi inaugurates Delhi-Dehradun economic corridor, speaks about balanced development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said India is focusing on development that balances nature, progress, and culture, as he inaugurated the 213 km Delhi-Dehradun economic corridor, which will reduce travel time between the two cities from over six hours to around two and a half hours. Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Modi said the corridor will save time, fuel and travel costs. He added it will create employment and boost tourism in cities such as Dehradun, Haridwar, Rishikesh and Mussoorie, and facilitate travel to the Char Dham pilgrimage sites.

Officials said the six-lane access-controlled corridor, which passes through Uttar Pradesh, has been built at a cost of over ₹12,000 crore. The project includes 10 interchanges, three railway over bridges, four major bridges and 12 wayside amenities. It is equipped with an advanced traffic management system to improve safety and travel efficiency.

Modi said when tourism grows, everyone benefits. “Uttarakhand is emerging as a hub for winter tourism and winter sports. Year-round tourism is vital for the state’s economy,” said Modi, who earlier visited Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur to review the 12-km wildlife corridor on the project’s elevated section. He said the wildlife corridor has been built to ensure safe movement of animals such as elephants through forest areas.

Modi, who visited Jai Maa Daat Kali Temple and offered prayers before a 12-km-long roadshow in Dehradun, said India’s model of development is being recognised globally. “Infrastructure is being developed at a large scale in the country. Many corridors are being developed across India, and they are new gateways of economic growth that boost trade and industrial development.”

He called roads, highways, waterways and airways the nation’s luck lines. He added the government is committed to strengthening them. Modi said that infrastructure spending on connectivity has increased significantly. “Until 2014, even ₹2 lakh crore were not spent on connectivity, Now it has increased to 12 lakh crore and 1.15 lakh crore are being spent in Uttarakhand.” Modi said the Bharatiya Janata Party’s governments at the Centre and the state have ensured road connectivity to remote villages.

He called the economic corridor, another milestone for Uttarakhand. “This young state is developing rapidly and the project will accelerate its growth, especially from the tourism perspective.”

Modi paid tributes to Bhimrao Ambedkar on his birth anniversary and said government policies and projects are aligned with his vision. He referred to the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir’s semi-autonomous status in 2019 and steps against Maoism. Modi added that Uttarakhand has shown the way by implementing a Uniform Civil Code.

Modi referred to the three-day special Parliament session beginning Thursday for fast-tracking the roll out of 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. “I have written an open letter to women in the country and invited them to be part of it. I hope they read every line. I appeal to all parties that the 50% populace should get their rights and there should be no delay in it.”

Modi said women have a bigger role in the country’s development. “We are trying our best to ensure that women get regular supply of cooking gas despite the conflict in West Asia.”

Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari said the economic corridor will boost development and tourism and reduce the Delhi-Dehradun distance by about 22 km. He added the project demonstrates a balance between economy, ecology and ethics.

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said Modi’s visit to the state for the 28th time since 2014 reflects his special affection. He thanked the Centre for it support in the state’s development.