Modi likely to attend all-party meet ahead of Parliament's Winter Session

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to attend an all-party meeting to be convened on Sunday, news agency ANI tweeted on Monday.

The Winter Session of Parliament will commence on November 29 and is expected to continue till December 23.

An official communique from the Lok Sabha secretariat read, “The Seventh Session of Seventeenth Lok Sabha will commence on Monday, the 29th November, 2021. Subject to exigencies of Government Business, the Session is likely to conclude on Thursday, December 23, 2021."

The Winter Session of Parliament assumes significance in the backdrop of Prime Minister Narendra Modi announcing the government's decision to repeal the three controversial farm laws last week.

The previous seating of the House — the Monsoon Session — was a washout amid disruptions by the opposition parties over several issues, including the contentious farm laws.

Last week, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla raked up the issue of frequent disruptions in the House and called for a holistic discussion with political parties to inculcate self-discipline among legislators.

Birla, however, said that he expects the Winter Session to function smoothly.

The Winter Session is significant as it is being held months before the legislative assembly elections in five states, including the politically crucial Uttar Pradesh. The issues related to inflation, rise in fuel prices, growing cost of edible oil and recent attacks on civilians in Jammu & Kashmir are likely to be raised by the Opposition.