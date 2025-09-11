Modi meets Mauritian counterpart Navinchandra Ramgoolam in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met his Mauritian counterpart, Navinchandra Ramgoolam, in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi, calling the two countries not just partners but a family. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Mauritian counterpart, Navinchandra Ramgoolam. (PTI)

“India and Mauritius are two nations, but our dreams and destiny are one,” said Modi at a joint press conference with Ramgoolam. He called it a matter of pride to host Ramgoolam in his constituency. Modi said Varanasi has been a symbol of India’s civilization and cultural soul. “Our culture and traditions reached Mauritius from India centuries ago.” He added that the Indian culture has been enriching Mauritius.

Modi, who attended the National Day celebrations of Mauritius in March, said they reviewed bilateral cooperation and shared views on regional and global issues. “It is a matter of pride for India to be a trusted and primary partner in the development of Mauritius.”

Modi said India will support the construction of an AYUSH Centre of Excellence, a 500-bed Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam National Hospital, and a veterinary school hospital in Mauritius. He said India’s package for Mauritius is not an assistance, but an investment in a shared future. Modi added that the two countries will work towards enabling trade in local currency.

Modi called energy security an important pillar of the bilateral partnership. “India is supporting Mauritius in its energy transition. One hundred electric buses are being given to Mauritius, out of which 10 have been delivered. The comprehensive partnership agreement concluded in the field of energy will give it further strength. We have decided to cooperate in the construction of a 17.5 MW floating solar power plant at Tamarind Falls.”

Modi noted that over 5,000 Mauritians have been trained in India. “During my March visit, it was decided to train 500 civil servants. The first batch is undergoing training in Mussoorie.”

Modi called a free, open, secure, stable, and prosperous Indian Ocean a shared priority. “India is fully committed to strengthening the security and maritime capacity of Mauritius’ Exclusive Economic Zone. India has always stood as the first responder and a net security provider in the Indian Ocean region.”

Modi referred to the 125th birth anniversary of Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam, the first prime minister of Mauritius. He called him the founder of the unbreakable bridge between India and Mauritius.