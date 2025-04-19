Modi, Musk discuss tech, innovation collaboration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a teleconference with American billionaire Elon Musk on Friday and said they discussed matters of shared interests in technology, innovation, space and mobility domains. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Elon Musk during a visit to Washington, DC, in February this year. (REUTERS FILE)

People aware of the matter later said the government is working on expeditious regulatory approvals for Musk’s investment plans in India through Tesla electric vehicles and SpaceX’s satellite communications.

“Spoke to @elonmusk and talked about various issues, including the topics we covered during our meeting in Washington DC earlier this year. We discussed the immense potential for collaboration in the areas of technology and innovation. India remains committed to advancing our partnerships with the US in these domains,” the Prime Minister said in a post on X.

The call comes as SpaceX-owned Starlink awaits licence approval to launch satellite internet services in India. Regulatory clearance is expected soon following a security review, according to people familiar with the matter who requested anonymity.

Just two days before Modi’s call, a delegation of Starlink’s senior executives met commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal to discuss necessary approvals for the company’s India operations.

“Met a delegation from @Starlink, comprising of vice president Chad Gibbs & senior director, Ryan Goodnight. Discussions covered Starlink’s cutting-edge technology platform, their existing partnerships & future investment plans in India,” Goyal posted on X after Wednesday’s meeting.

Modi and Musk, who serves as a key adviser to US president Donald Trump through the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), reportedly shared ideas about ‘minimum government and maximum governance’, with particular focus on India’s digital initiatives.

Modi had previously met Musk and his family during his visit to the US in February this year.

The Prime Minister is keen to provide reliable and fast internet connectivity to remote areas of the country, enabling citizens to access e-governance services such as telemedicine, online banking and e-commerce, one of the people cited above said.

Starlink’s constellation of satellites and their network capabilities enhance India’s digital infrastructure, which includes the JAM trinity (Jan Dhan, Aadhaar, Mobile), Unified Payment Interface (UPI), Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) and PM Gati Shakti. “The idea is to expand coverage in remote areas where connectivity is still unreliable,” the person added.

The company recently announced tie-ups with Indian telecom providers Jio and Airtel to offer services, though the precise nature of these services are yet to be announced.

Currently, Jio Platforms and Bharti Enterprises-led Eutelsat OneWeb already have necessary approvals to provide satellite broadband in India.

The Modi-Musk conversation coincides with ongoing bilateral trade negotiations between India and the US, targeted for completion by September-October 2025. These talks could potentially address US concerns regarding high tariff barriers on American vehicles, including electric vehicles such as those of Musk’s other main business, Tesla.

Starlink submitted its application for a global mobile personal communication by satellite (GMPCS) licence to the Department of Telecommunications in 2022. The company has reportedly accepted key regulatory norms, including requirements to store user data within India and facilitate data interception by intelligence agencies when needed.

According to analysts, Starlink would help provide internet access to underserved regions, particularly important as 40% of India’s population—mostly in rural areas—lacks internet connectivity. However, pricing remains a challenge, with Starlink’s services estimated to cost significantly more than local providers.