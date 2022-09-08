Home / India News / Modi pushes for meeting needs of aspirational India

Modi pushes for meeting needs of aspirational India

Published on Sep 08, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday told his ministers that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA)-led government must cater to the needs of aspirational India and push further reforms, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

After chairing a meeting of the Union Cabinet, the Prime Minister spoke to all ministers and shared his vision on governance for the next 25 years, the person cited above said on condition of anonymity.

During his interaction, Modi said India is changing rapidly as an aspirational society and the government needs to cater to the needs of the new and aspirational India. The Prime Minister also reminded that both rural as well as urban India should benefitted from better governance, the person said.

Modi also shared his views on national priorities and strategies and stressed on seeking active involvement of all states, the person said.

The Prime Minister has been holding periodic meetings with his ministers and spoken on a range of issues, including structural changes, reforms and pushed for out-of-the-box ideas and more involvement of junior ministers.

