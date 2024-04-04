 Modi rally in Jamui today, expected to boost NDA’s poll campaign in Bihar | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Modi rally in Jamui today, expected to boost NDA’s poll campaign in Bihar

BySmriti Kak Ramachandran
Apr 04, 2024 10:12 AM IST

The BJP is confident of repeating its 2019 performance in Bihar, where it won all 17 seats it contested, even as doubts remain whether the allies will be able to do the same

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally in Bihar’s Jamui on Thursday. Chirag Paswan, the son of the late Ram Vilas Paswan, whose Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) is part of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), won the seat in 2019.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (REUTERS)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (REUTERS)

The Jamui rally is expected to boost the NDA’s election campaign in Bihar, where the BJP is contesting 17 of the 40 seats while Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) 16. LJP has five seats and two seats have been allocated to two other allies, the Hindustani Awam Morcha and Rashtriya Lok Samta Party.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The BJP is confident of repeating its 2019 performance in the state, where it won all 17 seats it contested, even as doubts remain whether the allies will be able to do the same. The BJP state unit has, therefore, requested the high command to ensure that the Prime Minister’s rallies are spread over all seven phases in the state.

Relief for JDS in Mandya

Sumalatha Ambareesh, the Member of Parliament from Karnataka’s Mandya, on Monday announced she will join the BJP in the interest of the development of the state. She praised Modi and spoke about how he encouraged and groomed her as a leader. Her statement ended speculation that she was upset over not being fielded from Mandya, and would switch sides to the Congress. Ambareesh’s announcement came as a relief to the Janata Dal (Secular), an NDA ally. The party feared a dent in its prospects in Mandya if Sumanlatha, who won the seat in 2019 as an independent, did not withdraw from the contest.

Book on RSS on K Kavitha’s reading list

A court has allowed Bharath Rashtriya Samithi leader K Kavitha, who was arrested on March 15 over alleged kickbacks to the Aam Aadmi Party leaders in the 2021-22 Delhi excise policy case, has allowed her to have with a bunch of books including Ramachandra Guha’s literary memoir “The Cooking of Books”, “365 Sudoku & Number Puzzles”, Haruki Murakami’s “Norwegian Wood”, a few religious books, Anne Frank’s “Diary of a Young Girl” and Sunil Ambekar’s “The RSS: Roadmaps for the 21st Century”.

Unveiling Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Election 2024, Lok Sabha Section 2024 Live Updates, along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Smriti Kak Ramachandran

    Smriti covers an intersection of politics and governance. Having spent over a decade in journalism, she combines old fashioned leg work with modern story telling tools.

News / India News / Modi rally in Jamui today, expected to boost NDA’s poll campaign in Bihar
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On