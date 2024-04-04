Modi rally in Jamui today, expected to boost NDA’s poll campaign in Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally in Bihar’s Jamui on Thursday. Chirag Paswan, the son of the late Ram Vilas Paswan, whose Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) is part of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), won the seat in 2019. Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (REUTERS)

The Jamui rally is expected to boost the NDA’s election campaign in Bihar, where the BJP is contesting 17 of the 40 seats while Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) 16. LJP has five seats and two seats have been allocated to two other allies, the Hindustani Awam Morcha and Rashtriya Lok Samta Party.

The BJP is confident of repeating its 2019 performance in the state, where it won all 17 seats it contested, even as doubts remain whether the allies will be able to do the same. The BJP state unit has, therefore, requested the high command to ensure that the Prime Minister’s rallies are spread over all seven phases in the state.

Relief for JDS in Mandya

Sumalatha Ambareesh, the Member of Parliament from Karnataka’s Mandya, on Monday announced she will join the BJP in the interest of the development of the state. She praised Modi and spoke about how he encouraged and groomed her as a leader. Her statement ended speculation that she was upset over not being fielded from Mandya, and would switch sides to the Congress. Ambareesh’s announcement came as a relief to the Janata Dal (Secular), an NDA ally. The party feared a dent in its prospects in Mandya if Sumanlatha, who won the seat in 2019 as an independent, did not withdraw from the contest.

Book on RSS on K Kavitha’s reading list

A court has allowed Bharath Rashtriya Samithi leader K Kavitha, who was arrested on March 15 over alleged kickbacks to the Aam Aadmi Party leaders in the 2021-22 Delhi excise policy case, has allowed her to have with a bunch of books including Ramachandra Guha’s literary memoir “The Cooking of Books”, “365 Sudoku & Number Puzzles”, Haruki Murakami’s “Norwegian Wood”, a few religious books, Anne Frank’s “Diary of a Young Girl” and Sunil Ambekar’s “The RSS: Roadmaps for the 21st Century”.