PM Modi targets RJD, Cong in marker for Bihar elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a meeting in Siwan, Bihar, targeted the Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Congress, talked up his National Demoratic Alliance’s development credentials , and inaugurated projects worth ₹11,000 crore from a stage replete with eight Union ministers, the state’s chief minister and two deputy chief ministers, providing a curtain raiser to assembly elections due later this year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to the crowd on his way to address a public rally with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary in Siwan, Bihar. (Santosh Kumar/HT)

The Congress and the RJD hurt Bihar’s pride and kept the state poor due to mafia raj, goonda raj and corruption, Modi said , taking a pointed shot at RJD’s Lalu Prasad and alleging that the former chief minister insulted BR Ambedkar.

The PM was speaking after laying the foundation stone of and inaugurating multiple development projects worth ₹11,000 crore.

Modi, who is on a three-state tour, inaugurated the new Vaishali-Deoria railway line and a Vande Bharat Express between Patliputra and Gorakhpur via Muzaffarpur and Bettiah. He also flagged off a state-of-the-art locomotive - the first built at a plant in Marhowra in Saran district – for export to the Republic of Guinea.

Modi said the Congress did not allow Bihar to move out of poverty and the worst sufferers were Dalit, Mahadalit, backward classes and Extremely Backward Classes (EBCs), while in the last 11 years a record 250 million Indians moved out of poverty.

“Bihar under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar played a key role in it, as 3.75-crore (37.5 million) people from the state pulled themselves out of poverty. Despite so many years of independence, half the population lived below the poverty line. People struggled to beat poverty, as they could not find a way. The state was reduced to a migration centre and destined to live with the misfortune of poverty. Now, it is time to be wary of the same forces, who kept it poor, as they are desperate for power while the state has prepared the launchpad for rapid growth,” he added.

Bihar governor Arif Mohammad Khan, chief minister Nitish Kumar, Union ministers Jitan Ram Manjhi, Giriraj Singh, Lalan Singh, Chirag Paswan, Ramnath Thakur, Nityanand Rai, Satishchandra Dubey, and Raj Bhushan Choudhary, deputy CMs Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, state health minister Mangal Pandey and former Union minister Upendra Kushwaha were present on the occasion.

This is PM’s fourth visit to Bihar this year and third since April 24 in what is viewed as a build up for the crucial state elections scheduled in October-November. He reached the venue in a road show, waving to the people from an open vehicle along with CM Nitish Kumar and Deputy CM Choudhary. Siwan is the birthplace of India’s first President Dr Rajendra Prasad.

Modi, who did not mention RJD’s Prasad by name, also referred to a recent controversy where a portrait of Ambedkar was placed close to the feet of the ailing septuagenarian on his 78th birthday on June 11.

“Ambedkar was against dynasty rule. But they (RJD and its allies) do not like it. So they have his portrait placed at their feet. On my way, I saw posters demanding an apology for this insult to Babasaheb,” said Modi.

“But there has been no apology. This is because they hold Dalits in contempt. In contrast, Modi has Babasaheb in his heart and would like to keep his portrait close to his chest,” he added.

According to the RJD, the controversy arose because of the camera angle at Prasad’s residence. The party has said Prasad had his feet on a sofa because of “medical advice”, and a supporter stood close carrying the portrait of India’s first law minister.

Modi said that the panja (or hand – the Congress’s symbol) and the lantern (the RJD’s symbol) worked with a motive of ‘Parivar ka Saath aur Parivar ka Vikas’ (Support to family, growth to family), while the NDA works for Sabka saath, Sabka Vikas (inclusive development for all).

He warned that those who brought ‘jungle raj’ to Bihar were looking for an opportunity to repeat their old deeds. “You have to be very cautious for the bright future of your children. People who are ready to put the brakes on Bihar’s developmental journey have to be kept at bay, as a prosperous Bihar is important for a prosperous India,” he added.

Remembering Rajendra Prasad, Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan, and social reformer Braj Kishor Prasad, Modi said Siwan was the land that lent strength to democracy and the Constitution and played a big role in the freedom movement. “We are trying to take the same spirit forward with inclusive growth so that nobody is discriminated against and even the world recognises India’s growth journey to be the third largest economy. I have faith in your abilities, as you are the ones who ended jungle Raj and then worked with the NDA to put the state on track,” he added.

The PM said that the Marhowra rail factory was an example of the kind of Bihar the NDA striving to create. “With the export of locomotives, Saran, which was abandoned by the RJD as backward, has made its place on the global map. Jungle Raj had stalled the growth engine, but now Bihar’s engine will run in Africa. Bihar will be a big centre for Make in India and contribute to the nation’s growth,” Modi said.

The PM said in the last 10-11 years, over 55,000 kms of rural roads were built, 15 million houses got power connection and tap water, 45,000 common service centres were started and now there was a wave of start-ups in towns and cities.

CM Nitish, who has been critical of the RJD over its governance track record, took potshots at the main rival, without naming the party.

“Did the ones in power until we took over care for governance? People were scared of stepping out of their homes because of the law and order situation. Such a contrasting sight today when we have boys, girls, and so many women moving freely,”he said.

Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Tejashwi Yadav blunted the PM’s attack and asked him to stop misleading the people. “Why is Bihar still grappling with poverty, unemployment, migration, pitiable state of health and education, gross nepotism in appointments, poor state of industrialisation? He[Modi] has no answer, but he can only mislead. The crowd was forcibly assembled for the rally,” he said.