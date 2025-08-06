Modi tells NDA meet Oppn scored self-goal on Sindoor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hit out at opposition parties while addressing lawmakers from the National Democratic Alliance, saying that by criticising the government on Operation Sindoor they forced a discussion on an issue that was “his turf”. Modi took potshots at Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, without naming him. “He said there is an opposition leader prone to making childish comments. (ANI)

A resolution saluting the valour of the armed forces and hailing the Prime Minister’s “unwavering resolve, visionary statesmanship and resolute command” was passed at the meeting. According to people privy to the details, the PM while speaking about Operation Sindoor, India’s military strikes against terror camps in Pakistan and PoK (Pakistan Occupied Kashmir), said the Opposition scored a self goal by seeking a discussion on the issue in Parliament.

“The PM said the Opposition must be ruing its decision to force a discussion… he said he was standing there to defend the country and even the gods gave their support to him,” said a party leader, speaking on condition of anonymity.

A special discussion on the operation took place in both Houses of Parliament, with the PM speaking on the issue in the Lok Sabha on July 29. In the Rajya Sabha, the Opposition walked out in protest against the PM’s absence when the government fielded Union home minister Amit Shah to speak on the issue.

Modi took potshots at Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, without naming him. “He said there is an opposition leader prone to making childish comments. And made a reference to the Supreme Court’s comments about Gandhi’s remarks about the Indian army during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in December 2022,” said the person quoted above.

“He said there is an idiom in Hindi about shooting oneself in the foot, when an MP said it was known as ‘aa bail mujhe maar’. The PM said he does not want to use such words, but indicated his disapproval of the LoP,” said a second person present at the meeting.

The PM, who was addressing the NDA lawmakers after nearly a year, also reflected on the journey of the alliance and recalled how Atal Bihar Vajpayee, LK Advani, George Fernandes, Bala Saheb Thackeray and Nitish Kumar came together to form a coalition.

Giving details of the meeting, Union parliamentary minister, Kiren Rijiju said the PM reflected on the journey of the NDA that was formed 25 years ago and “shared details of how the NDA, as an organic body, should move forward and lead the country’s journey”.

“The PM said had these people not come together, they (Congress) would have continued their misrule… His statement was an endorsement of the NDA’s cohesion and he said the parties should work together, letting the stronger ally to lead in their respective regions,” said the second leader.

On Rahul Gandhi making comments about the territorial integrity of the country, the PM said no one can get away with making irresponsible comments about the security of the country.

“He spoke about the statements made by Gandhi about the territorial issues and security of the country,” Rijiju said.

The MPs gave a standing ovation to the PM for his leadership and political will to deal with terrorism and greeted him with slogans of Har Har Mahadev. The resolution passed at the meeting saluted “the unmatched courage and unwavering commitment of our armed forces, who showed heroic valour during Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev.”

“Their courage highlights their unflinching devotion to protecting our nation. We pay our deepest condolences and respects to those who lost their lives in the Pahalgam terror attack,” the resolution said.

The lawmakers from the BJP and its allies, the TDP, the JDU and other parties also felicitated the “exceptional leadership” displayed by Prime Minister Modi. “His unwavering resolve, visionary statesmanship and resolute command have not only steered the nation with purpose but also ignited a renewed spirit of unity and pride in the hearts of all Indians,” it said.

Operation Sindoor was executed in response to April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which India said was perpetrated by Pakistan-based terrorist group, The Resistance Front (TRF), a front and proxy of the Lashkar-e-Taiba. The attack left 26 dead.

“If there is a terrorist attack on India, a fitting reply will be given. We will give a befitting response on our terms only… Secondly, India will not tolerate any nuclear blackmail. India will strike precisely and decisively at the terrorist hideouts developing under the cover of nuclear blackmail…Thirdly, we will not differentiate between the government sponsoring terrorism and the masterminds of terrorism,” the resolution noted, highlighting the new normal in dealing with the issue.

A reference was also made to the government’s focus on indigenisation of defence capabilities and to the diplomatic outreach that was launched after the operation.