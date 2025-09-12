Modi to arrive in Manipur on Sat for 1st visit since ethnic violence broke out

The Manipur government on Friday announced the schedule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s day-long visit to the state on Saturday, his first since ethnic violence broke out in May 2023. Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

Modi will arrive in the state after inaugurating the Bairabi-Sairang railway line project in neighbouring Mizoram. He will preside over two events in Kuki-dominated Churachandpur and in the capital Imphal, where Meiteis are in the majority.

“On his arrival at Churachandpur at about 11.30am, he will first interact with the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the district. He will lay the foundation stone of infrastructure projects...and will address a public gathering,” the state chief secretary’s office said in a statement.

Modi will arrive at Imphal’s Kangla Fort around 2:00pm, interact with the IDPs, inaugurate developmental projects, and address the public.

The total value of projects to be inaugurated and foundation stones to be laid is ₹8500 crore. Modi will lay foundations for roads, drainage, and asset management worth ₹3647 crore, a ₹550 crore infotech development project in Imphal, ₹1280 crore for up gradation of two sections of National Highway (NH) 102A, and another ₹1119 crore for two-laning of two sections of NH 202 in Ukhrul.

Modi will virtually inaugurate Manipur Bhawans in Delhi and Kolkata, the civil secretariat built for ₹538 crore, the new state police headquarters, among others. “Such initiatives underscore the Prime Minister’s continued commitment and dedication to the development and welfare of the state,” the statement said.

The ethnic violence in Manipur, which has left over 250 people dead and 60,000 displaced, began between the Meitei and Kuki communities. It has since involved every community and continued sporadically, prompting the dismissal of the state government in February.