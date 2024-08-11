Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch 109 high-yielding, climate-resilient varieties of crops in the national capital’s Pusa complex, the government’s farm-research hub, on Sunday, Union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said. Modi to launch climate-resilient crop varieties today: chouhan

The prime minister will release seeds and planting materials at three sites in demonstration fields of the state-run Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), the minister said on Saturday.

The launch of these varieties is part of the farm ministry’s 100-day agenda and was announced by Chouhan soon after assuming charge. The ICAR continually conducts research and develops newer traits and seeds of all key crops.

Sufficient investments towards climate-resilient agriculture have become urgent for the world’s second-biggest grower of wheat and rice, and the largest producer of onion, sugar and banana, experts say.

Intense heatwaves and an irregular monsoon have dented output of crops, such as wheat and pulses, in the past two years, stoking food prices.

Chouhan said that the government was focusing on a “lab to land” approach so that “science reaches the farmer directly”.

The varieties, which are also biofortified, include 34 field crops and 27 horticultural traits. The field crops include millets, forage crops, oilseeds, pulses, sugarcane, cotton and a clutch of fibre plants.

“The prime minister has accorded the highest priority to farmers. The government will increase farmers’ income by cutting cultivation costs, improving production, adequate compensation for crop losses and diversification of agriculture,” the minister said, briefing reporters.

Modi will interact with agricultural scientists and farmers at the event, where he will be explained about the potential benefits of the new varieties, an official said.

“Prime minister has always encouraged sustainable farming and adoption of climate resilient methodologies. He has also emphasised on promoting the biofortified varieties of crops by linking them with the several government programmes such as mid-day meal, Anganwadi, etc,” the minister said.

Chouhan said these varieties had been developed keeping in mind the country’s diverse agro-climatic zones.