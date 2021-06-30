Modi to review vaccine drive with council of ministers today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting of the Union council of ministers on Wednesday to discuss the Covid-19 vaccination program across the country and may also review the functioning of few ministries, officials familiar with the matter said.

The meeting comes at a time when the Centre is going full steam ahead to prepare for the anticipated third wave of the Covid pandemic and simultaneously working out relief measures for various sectors to revive the economy. The last meeting of the council of ministers was held on April 30.

A senior functionary who did not wish to be named indicated that the meeting is likely to discuss how the vaccination drive is gaining pace across the country.

“The prime minister might also apprise the ministers of the recent relief packages announced by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and ask them to spread the message to the public about the measures taken by the government to mitigate the pain and problems of the people,” the functionary said.

Over the past month, a series of review meetings have been chaired by the prime minister to oversee the work undertaken by various ministries in the last two years of the government’s term in office.

According to a person aware of the developments, ministers who gave presentations on the achievements of their respective sectors were also asked to provide details of the key schemes that will require additional funding.

“There are many schemes that require more funding but with the additional pressure on resources because of the pandemic, there is a need to rationalise the allocation. The review exercise also sought to assess which of the social schemes have scope for further enhancement,” the person cited above said.

Wednesday’s meeting also comes in the wake of speculation that a cabinet expansion is on the cards.

Modi also held meetings with chief ministers of various states, including the election-bound states of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand where the BJP is in power.

The Union government has been on an overdrive to dispel perceptions about its lack of preparation for the second wave of the pandemic. Severe shortages of essential medical care including oxygen, drugs and hospital beds were reported from across the country, exposing the deficiencies in the healthcare system.

Amid fears that these deficiencies may cast a shadow on the forthcoming set of assembly elections in seven states, the BJP has begun preparations to change the perception on the ground.

On Saturday, party national president JP Nadda chaired a meeting with several Union ministers, national general secretaries of the party and senior party members to tick-tock other parties’ preparation for the anticipated third wave. The meeting also discussed how coordination between the party and the government can be improved so as to create more awareness about the social welfare schemes and the steps taken by the government to offer relief during the second wave.

With the economy and employment taking a hit in the wake of the pandemic, the government has stepped up efforts to provide relief. On Monday, Sitharaman announced eight new schemes to boost the economy.