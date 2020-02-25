Modi, Trump issue joint statement: Highlights from PM’s speech

india

Updated: Feb 25, 2020 14:50 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US president Donald Trump on Tuesday sat down for talks covering an entire range from defence and security to energy strategic partnership and from trade to people to people ties.

The meeting between the two leaders and delegation level talks came a day after Prime Minister Modi honoured Trump in Ahmedabad’s Motera Stadium.

More than 100,000 people attended the “Namaste Trump” event, the biggest reception to a visiting dignitary in years, at the world’s largest cricket stadium.

Here is what Prime Minister Modi said after their talks:

* President Trump and his delegation were once again warmly welcomed in India. I am particularly happy that he has come with his family on this journey.

* This is the fifth meeting between President Trump and me in the last eight months: PM

* The unprecedented and historical welcome extended to President Trump’s yesterday in Motera will be remembered forever.

* Yesterday, it became clear once again that the affiliation of America and India are not just between the two governments but are people-driven, people-centric

* This relationship is among the most important partnerships of the 21st century.

* And so today President Trump and I have decided to take our relationship to the level of Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership

* Today we have decided to increase our efforts to hold the supporters of terror responsible.

* President Trump has prioritised the fight against the drug and opioid crises. Today, we have also agreed on a new mechanism regarding serious problems like drug trafficking, narco-terrorism and organised crime.

* Our Strategic Energy Partnership established shortly before is becoming stronger. And mutual investment in this area has increased.

* America has become a very important source of India for oil and gas: PM

* India and the US are also establishing new initiatives of partnership, innovation and enterprise on industry 4.0 and other emerging technologies of the 21st century.

* The talent of Indian professionals has strengthened the technology leadership of American companies.

* Our bilateral trade has witnessed a double-digit growth in the last three years and has also become more balanced

* The cooperation between India and America at the global level is based on our common democratic values and objectives.

* This cooperation is particularly important for the rule-based international order in the Indo-Pacific and global commons

* The most important foundation of this special friendship between India and America is our people to people relations.

* Whether it is professionals or students, the Indian diaspora has been the biggest contributor toward this in the US