Modi urges BJP workers to ‘connect’ with people

New Delhi:Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged the Bharatiya Janata Party workers to become a “bridge of faith” between the party and the people and said they must forge ties with the people based on the party’s guiding values of “service, resolve and sacrifice”.

In his 50-minute valedictory address at the party’s national executive committee meeting that comes ahead of the assembly elections in a clutch of states next year, the PM said to be able to win the trust of the people, the party workers must come up with a “constructive, humane and holistic” approach of connecting with the masses.

“The PM spoke about the need to be in constant contact with the common people, of adopting a humane approach. He also said that the work that was undertaken by the party during the Covid pandemic will show results years from now, and the party will benefit from the exemplary work that was done during this period just as the party is now reaping the benefits of the work that was put in by senior leaders in the past,” said a senior party leader on condition of anonymity.

The PM was referring to the work undertaken by the party during the pandemic, under its Seva Hi Sangathan (organisation means service) programme that set targets for distributing food, ration, medicines, and other necessities to people.

Underlining the importance of selfless service and pro-people policies, he said the account of work that was presented by the chief ministers of four poll-bound BJP-ruled states is an indicator that they will succeed in winning the trust of the people. The CMs of the four states made a presentation on the accomplishments of their government at the meeting.

Addressing the media after the Prime Minister’s address, Union minister Bhupendra Yadav said, “…Based on the presentations made by the CMs of the states that will go to polls in 2022, the Prime Minister expressed confidence that the BJP will get the blessings of the people.”

Of the five states that will pick new assemblies, BJP is in power in four —Manipur, Goa, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The fifth state, Punjab, will see the BJP contest all the seats for the first time on its own after breaking up with its long-term ally, the Shiromani Akali Dal.

The PM also took a dig at the Congress and said that, unlike the opposition party that is centred around a dynasty, the BJP has grown based on its values of service, resolution and sacrifice.

Quoting the PM, Yadav said, “The Prime Minister in his inspirational speech said that the BJP at the Centre has created a space for itself because of being connected to the common people. It is not a dynastic party but has worked with the values of seva (service), sankalp (resolve) and samarpan (sacrifice).”

The PM also urged the workers to seek inspiration from the work done by the party seniors that has been added as a new segment, Kamal Pushp, on the NAMO app. He told the workers that it is incumbent on them to take forward the work done by the seniors to ensure that the party goes from strength to strength.