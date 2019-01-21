‘Modi vs chaos’: Arun Jaitley’s stinging takedown of Opposition’s unity

Union finance minister Arun Jaitley has once again questioned the motive of the united face put up by the opposition as he criticised the anti-BJP rally hosted by West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee over the weekend as “sham unity arithmetic”.

Jaitley said every Lok Sabha election and its own script, which is “dictated by the prevailing political environment in the country” and the nature of the political battle for this year is unfolding itself.

“India’s opposition has a two-fold strategy, firstly, negative anti-Modi agenda and secondly, to combine as many political groups together so as to take the best advantage of the electoral arithmetic,” he said in a Facebook blog, titled ‘Agenda for 2019 – Modi Vs Chaos’, on Monday.

Jaitley, who is in the US for a regular medical check-up, wrote that the fear of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “popularity and comeback” have brought the groups together.

“It is obvious that the level of satisfaction with Pradhan Mantri Narendra Modi is very high. If that weren’t so, where was the need for multiple disparate forces to come together against him? It is only the fear of his popularity and comeback that is bringing them together,” Jaitley said.

Leaders of 18 opposition parties, cutting across regional and ideological barriers, staged a massive show of strength at Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Ground against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday and they vowed to oust the BJP from power in the upcoming general election.

Political leaders from 14 states shared the stage at the event, an initiative of West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee, which virtually kicked off the opposition’s election campaign. Launching a direct attack at Modi government, Mamata Banerjee said that the “Modi government is past its expiry date.”

Jaitley said the coming together of the opposition parties at the rally where “negativism was the flavor” and that the United India rally was “more significantly … a non-Rahul Gandhi rally”.

“The opposition politics has thrown up four desirous Prime Ministers wishing to challenge Prime Minister Modi. Besides Mamata Banerjee, the other three – Rahul Gandhi, Mayawati and KCR were significantly absent in Kolkata. 2/3rd of those on stage were those who in the past have worked with the BJP. Some octogenarians reached Kolkata to satisfy their late-life ambitions,” he wrote.

“There was not a single speech reflecting the positive idea which the leaders proposed for the future. Negativism was writ large in their approach.”

The Union finance minister also listed the strategy of the four contenders.

“The Didi of West Bengal wants a combination of the political adventurists to back her. From the ultra-adventurist Chief Minister of Delhi to the discards of the BJP, there are not too many takers for her. The presence of the National Conference, RJD and DMK leaders was a ritual. Their State alliance interests necessitate them to be more with the Congress,” he said.

“The Behanji of Uttar Pradesh has a clear strategy – play it hard to get. She believes that in India, only caste matters. She is clear that this is her only opportunity. KCR is presently the exponent of a non-Congress, non-BJP front,” he said.

The Union finance minister questioned the where such a front has any space in the current political scenario.

“It remains a doubtful proposition. The individual strategy of each one of the above appears to be the same. Replace Modi and get on to the Driver’s seat. The Congress, if it chooses, can at best be the pillion rider,” he said.

The minister factored in the different states like Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka, where he said things have not changed much since the last general election in 2014

“The whole emphasis in these two States is on caste coalitions. Vote transferability in such caste coalitions is not so simple. Local chemistries react differently. Many of these combinations end up as theoretical propositions,” he wrote.

He said the BJP and NDA will have to be prepared for a battle for a 50% vote in the direct fight contest and that many states will still witness triangular contests.

“If negativism is the political campaign in an aspirational nation, it won’t work. If arithmetic is the only hope, the Modi chemistry can prevail over it. People are more intelligent than what many politicians think about them. They never choose chaos as an option,” he said.

He attacked the opposition as a “post-election leadership battle, no common programme, no policy and a disastrous memory of their administrative disabilities. Experimented, tried and failed ideas only scare voters. They convey no appeal. People want a Five Year Government, not a six month one.”

Jaitley harked back to the Lok Sabha election held in 1971 when “India rejected negativism.”

“The India of 2019 has moved way ahead of India of 1971. Aspirational society never commits collective suicide. They do not suffer from Lemming Syndrome. Will 2019 be a replica of 1971? It is Modi vs. an unviable and an unworkable short-lived combination. OR is it Modi vs. Chaos,” he said.

First Published: Jan 21, 2019 14:17 IST