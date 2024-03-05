Modi wants youngsters to say Jai Shri Ram, starve to death: Rahul; BJP hits back

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of misleading the younger generation, saying the latter wants the group to chant “Jai Shri Ram and starve to death”. HT Image

Addressing a gathering during the Congress’s ongoing Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Madhya Pradesh’s Shajapur, Gandhi said: “Youngsters in India spend at least six to seven hours daily on their mobile phones watching reels (short videos). The youngsters in China are manufacturing mobile phones and our youngsters are spending time on them. I want our youngsters to manufacture mobile phones and those in China to spend maximum time on these devices.”

He added: “But Modi ji wants you to be on your mobile phone throughout the day, chant Jai Shri Ram and die of hunger”.

Gandhi, a Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad, also alleged that social injustice prevailed in every institution in the country, and claimed that members belonging to backward, Dalit and other categories, together forming 90% of the population, do not hold any key positions.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took strong exception to Gandhi’s remarks and said it showed the Congress’s “anti-Hindu mindset”. “What is Rahul Gandhi’s problem if people chant Jai Shri Ram. This shows the anti-Hindu mindset of the Congress,” senior party leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said.

Meanwhile, the Congress’s yatra was greeted with chants of “Modi-Modi” as it passed through Shajapur city, prompting Gandhi to stop his convoy and meet the BJP workers who raised the slogans.

As a BJP worker gave some potatoes to Gandhi and asked him to turn them into gold, the Congress leader said: “Thank you. Next time I will bring gold.”