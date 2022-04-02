Modi-Deuba talks positive, covered security and trade: Foreign secy Shringla

Foreign secretary Harshvardhan Shrinlga on Saturday said talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba were positive and forward looking. The duo discussed issues that covered areas like security, development and trade, Shringla said.

There was a general understanding that both sides needed to address boundary issue in a responsible manner in spirit of close ties, he said.

Modi and Deuba held wide-ranging talks followed by the inauguration of a cross-border railway network, a power transmission line and launching of India's RuPay payment card in Nepal.

Deuba said the duo discussed boundary issues and he had urged Modi to resolve it through establishment of bilateral mechanism.

“Deuba thanked PM Modi for standing by them during the Covid-19 pandemic and supplying them vaccines, medicines and medical oxygen,” the foreign secretary was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Shringla said India's ties with Nepal occupied a special place with ‘Neighbourhood First’ police in place, covering a large gamut of issues. “We have just concluded the bilateral part of the visit,” he added.

In his media statement, Modi said the relationship between India and Nepal was unique and could not be found in any other part of the world. He said India had remained a firm companion in Nepal's journey for peace, prosperity and development.

Deuba arrived in New Delhi on Friday on a three-day visit. Accompanied by a high-level delegation, this was Deuba's first bilateral visit abroad after becoming prime minister in July last year for a fifth time following a spell of political turmoil in Kathmandu.

