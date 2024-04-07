Modi's blitzkrieg: BJP's poll campaign in full swing with PM's rally in 3 states today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a whirlwind campaign trail across multiple states on Sunday in run-up to the Lok Sabha elections. His itinerary includes addressing election rallies in Bihar's Nawada district, kicking off the BJP's campaign in Madhya Pradesh with a roadshow in Jabalpur, and rallying support in Jalpaiguri district of North Bengal. Military personnel stand watch as people wait for India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival for a roadshow, ahead of the general elections, in Ghaziabad, India, April 6, 2024.(REUTERS)

Security has been beefed up as the prime minister gears up for his second rally in Bihar.

"Once again, a massive wave of BJP-NDA is being seen in Bihar. I will have an opportunity to meet my family members, who are excited about voting, in the public meeting in Nawada around 11 am today," Modi posted on X ahead of the rally.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded Vivek Thakur, son of senior BJP leader C P Thakur, as its candidate for the Nawada Lok Sabha constituency.

Modi's roadshow in Jabalpur will be along the 1.2-km route starting from Shaheed Bhagat Singh crossing and will culminate at Adi Shankaracharya crossing in Gorakhpur locality of Jabalpur, reported PTI quoting BJP city president Prabhat Sahu. This will be his first visit to Madhya Pradesh after the model code of conduct (MCC) kicked in.

"It will be a historic roadshow that will set the milestone," state minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, who is overseeing the arrangements, told reporters in Jabalpur.

Special arrangements for the roadshow include showering flowers upon Modi when his convoy crosses the Gorakhpur market area.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also hold a public rally in the Jalpaiguri district of North Bengal where he is expected to intensify his attack on the ruling Trinamool Congress against the backdrop of attack on the NIA team in Purba Medinipur district during the raid in connection with a blast case.

“This afternoon, I will be among the people of Jalpaiguri to address a rally. There is outstanding support in @BJP4Bengal's favour. The people of West Bengal are tired of TMC's corruption and poor governance. Only BJP can fulfil their dreams.” Modi posted on X.

The visit to North Bengal will also be his first since the upper reaches of Bengal were hit by a severe storm. The storm, which also lashed vast swathes of the Northeast, left a trail of devastation in its wake.

The Jalpaiguri Lok Sabha seat will poll in the first of seven-phased Lok Sabha elections on April 19.