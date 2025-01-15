Modi’s efforts brought water to arid regions: Amit Shah in Gujarat

Union home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi with having taken multiple steps to bring water to Gujarat’s arid regions when he was the state’s chief minister, saying this had significantly raised groundwater level and improved the quality of drinking water in north Gujarat. Gandhinagar, Jan 15 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah distributes Laddoo to a woman under the 'Laddoo' distribution scheme for pregnant women, at Kalol in Gandhinagar on Wednesday. (ANI Photo) (Amit Shah- X)

Shah on Wednesday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for projects worth ₹241 crore at Ambod village in Mansa taluka of Gandhinagar district, including an artificial lake at the Mahakali Mata temple at Ambod, along with a check dam and a barrage.

He is on a three-day visit to his home state that began on Tuesday.

“After becoming Gujarat chief minister, Narendra bhai worked to quench the thirst of Gujarat. When I became MLA for the first time in 1997, all the MLAs of north Gujarat would seek permission for borewells, which was not granted because of the region being a dark zone where the groundwater levels had dropped below 1,200 feet,” Shah said.

“Modiji struggled and overcame the hindrances created by Congress to complete the Narmada scheme. And after he became prime minister, the work to install gates on the Narmada dam was also completed, and today its water has reached every household,” he added.

Shah said that Modi during his tenure as Gujarat’s chief minister prioritised rainwater conservation by capturing excess rainwater that would otherwise flow into the sea and redirecting it to replenish 9,000 lakes across the state.

He also mentioned the Sauni (Saurashtra Narmada Avtaran Irrigation Yojana), launched by Modi, with an aim to take water to every village of Saurashtra.

Shah to inaugurate projects in Vadnagar

On Thursday, Shah will inaugurate several key development projects in Vadnagar, a historic city in Mehsana district and the birthplace of Modi. These initiatives, including the Archaeological Experience Museum, Prerna Sankul, and a modern sports complex, aim to enhance the city’s tourism and infrastructure. Vadnagar has long been a centre for diverse religious and cultural traditions, including Hinduism, Buddhism, Jainism, and Islam.

A government press release said that while Vadnagar remained relatively unknown for much of its history, the rise of Prime Minister Modi brought attention to its rich legacy and potential as a tourist destination. Under his vision and the leadership of chief minister Bhupendra Patel, the Gujarat government is working to preserve the city’s cultural heritage and develop its infrastructure, it said. Research efforts led by top institutions, such as Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), are underway to further explore and showcase Vadnagar’s historical importance.

The release further said that under Modi’s leadership the Buddhist Circuit was introduced, passing through Vadnagar, where excavations have uncovered the remains of a Buddhist monastery. Modi also facilitated the development of Vadnagar Railway Station and the rejuvenation of Sharmishtha Lake, which now features boating and an open-air theatre.

In 2003, Modi launched the Tana-Riri Music Festival in honor of Vadnagar’s legendary sisters, Tana and Riri, who are said to have soothed the great musician Tansen with their Malhar Raag. The festival has since become prominent and now includes the annual ‘Tana-Riri’ award for classical music artists.

The upcoming development projects include the Archaeological Experience Museum, India’s first such museum, built at an estimated cost of ₹298 crore. The museum spans over 2,500 years of history, showcasing more than 5,000 artefacts and offering an immersive experience with interactive exhibits.

Prerna Sankul, a ₹72 crore project, has renovated the historic primary school where Modi studied. The transformed school now blends modern education with moral values and technology, aiming to inspire students and the community.

“The school aims to inspire youth to follow the educational path that shaped the Prime Minister’s journey. As part of the study tour, students from across the country visit for a week to learn and explore. To date, 36 groups, comprising 720 students and 360 teachers, have visited. The curriculum, developed by IIT Gandhinagar, includes 9 value-based subjects,” it said.

The sports complex, built at a cost of ₹33.50 crore, is designed to provide world-class training facilities for athletes, including a 400-meter synthetic track, a football field, and spaces for kabaddi, kho-kho, and volleyball. It will also cater to para-sports with dedicated programs. Additionally, a hostel is under construction to accommodate 200 athletes.

Shah will also visit the 17th-century Hatkeshwar Temple, a reflection of Vadnagar’s cultural and architectural heritage.