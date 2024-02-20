Modi's guarantee fulfilled in two months: Chhattisgarh govt

In just two months since assuming office, chief minister Vishnu Dev Sai has propelled Chhattisgarh towards a trajectory of holistic development, guided by the principles of inclusivity and transparency, a government release said. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai being garlanded on his arrival for the inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony of various developmental projects, in Narayanpur, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024.(PTI)

A series of landmark decisions have been made to ensure the welfare and progress of all sections of society, the government said. The administration's emphasis on clean governance and transparent processes has resonated positively with the public, leading to a surge in the government's popularity, according to the release.

"Every citizen of the state, whether urban or rural, is aware of the welfare thinking of the state government. People's confidence in the government is increasing. In a short period, the state government has taken concrete steps towards fulfilling the promises made to the people, due to which a new era of justice, relief and development has started in the state," it said.

"The state government is engaged day and night in serving the public with the resolve of service, good governance, security and development," it added.

The government highlighted that one of its foremost initiatives has been the ambitious Pradhan Mantri Gramin Awas Yojana, aimed at providing permanent housing to 18 lakh beneficiaries.

The Krishak Unnati Yojana's commitment to purchasing 21 quintals of paddy per acre has not only been met but exceeded, setting a new record for paddy procurement in the state, it added.

“The state government took a major decision to extend the deadline for paddy procurement from January 31 to February 4. Lakhs of farmers of the state got benefit from this decision of the government. A record purchase of 144.92 lakh metric tonnes of paddy has been made at support price.”

The government has initiated a CBI investigation into the case related to the PSC Recruitment Examination Year 2022.

“The relaxation period of maximum age limit for recruitment in government services for local residents of Chhattisgarh has been extended by five years. Many youth will benefit from this decision of the government and they will be afresh prepared for competitions in every field,” it said.

On the occasion of Good Governance Day, the outstanding bonus of two years of paddy, totalling ₹3,716 crore, was transferred to the bank accounts of over 12 lakh farmers.

The Pradhan Mantri Tribal Tribal Justice Maha Abhiyan (PM Janman) has been launched, focusing on providing essential amenities such as permanent housing, infrastructure development, and vocational training. Schemes like the provision of tendu leaf collection remuneration and budgetary allocations for tap connections to rural households were also highlighted by the government.

“The state government has decided to provide tendu leaf collection remuneration of ₹5500 per standard bag. The state government will give top priority to strengthening the means of livelihood from all minor forest produce including tendu leaves, mahua, tamarind,” the release said.

“For the financial year 2024-25, a budget provision of ₹4,500 crore has been made for tap connections to provide free pure drinking water to 50 lakh rural families of the state,” it added.

A provision has been made in the budget to provide annual assistance of ₹10,000 to landless agricultural labourers.

The state government has decided to start the Ramlala Darshan Scheme, under which every year thousands of people will visit Ayodhya Dham, Kashi Vishwanath Dham, and Prayagraj.

The government has decided to provide electricity up to 400 units per month at half price to ordinary families.

The state government has decided to provide free rice till December 2028 under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana. Under this scheme in Chhattisgarh, monthly entitlement rice will be given to 67 lakh 94 thousand Antyodaya, Priority, Single Destitute and Disabled ration card holders.