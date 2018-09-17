Mohan Bhagwat lecture LIVE: Manisha Koirala, Nawazuddin Siddiqui among guests

Talks by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat are the highlight of a three-day lecture series to held by the organisation in New Delhi’s Vigyan Bhawan starting Monday evening.

Hindutva is the central theme and the key issues that will be taken up will also include Ayodhya and cow protection. The RSS expects a high-profile audience including religious leaders, film stars, sportspersons, industrialists and even envoys from different countries at the event.

Amid buzz that the RSS reached out to opposition leaders too, the Congress said its president Rahul Gandhi was not invited. CPI-M too said that no invitation was received by its general secretary Sitaram Yechury.

Here are the live updates:

First Published: Sep 17, 2018 17:27 IST