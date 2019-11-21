e-paper
Money thrown out of sixth floor office in Kolkata during DRI raid

Eyewitnesses said the incident took place when a team of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence officers were conducting raids.

india Updated: Nov 21, 2019 05:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
A shopkeeper recorded the incident on his phone.
A shopkeeper recorded the incident on his phone.(REUTERS/ Representative Image)
         

At least three bundles of currency notes in the denominations of Rs 2000 and Rs 100 were thrown out of a sixth floor window of a commercial building in the busy business district at Bentinck Street in central Kolkata on Wednesday afternoon.

A shopkeeper recorded the incident on his phone. The video quickly went viral.

Eyewitnesses said the incident took place when a team of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence officers were conducting raids.

“We raided some offices in the building but there is no apparent connection between our raids and the money being thrown out,” a DRI officer said on condition of anonymity on Wednesday night. The raids were continuing till late evening.

