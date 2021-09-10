'Monitor emergence of new mutants': PM Modi chairs Covid meet amid 3rd wave threat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised the need for constant genome sequencing of Covid-19 test samples to actively monitor the emergence of any new mutants in the high-level review meeting he chaired on Friday, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a press release.

The officers present in the meeting informed the Prime Minister that Indian SARS-CoV-2 Consortium on Genomics (INSACOG) has 28 laboratories all over the country to aid genome sequencing of collected samples, and the lab network has been linked to hospitals for clinical correlation. “Sewage sampling is also being done for genomic surveillance. PM was apprised that states have been requested to share SARS CoV2 positive samples with INSACOG regularly,” the PMO said.

INSACOG was set up by the Union health ministry in December of last year to monitor genome sequencing of the virus strains in circulation. A consortium of 28 laboratories located in different parts of the country work as the INSACOG. Genomic surveillance of the viral strains of Covid-19 is crucial because it helps determine the incidence and prevalence of the variants of concern (VOCs). INSACOG had identified the highly transmissible double mutant strain last year as a VOC.

The briefing comes days after the health ministry’s announcement on September 6, stating that 16,000 Covid-19 samples had been sent to INSACOG for genomic sequencing in the months of July and August. The ministry released this information after media reports emerged alleging that the genome sequencing and analysis of samples have dropped sharply in India.

The Prime Minister also reviewed the status of oxygen plants coming up across the country. He was briefed about the concentration of cases in a few geographies, districts with high test positivity as well as the week on week test positivity rate in the country. As he interacted with the officials, he was informed about the ongoing vaccination drive taking place all over the country. The official release stated: “PM reviewed the status of augmentation of bed capacity for pediatric care and augmentation of facilities supported under ‘COVID Emergency Response Package II’. It was also discussed that States have been advised to redesign and orient primary care and block level health infrastructure in these areas to manage the situation in rural areas.”