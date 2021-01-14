IND USA
The court also fined the monk <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20,000.(HT File photo )
india news

Monk from royal Thai monastery jailed for 10 years for sex with teen in Bihar

Judge Ashutosh Kumar Upadhyay ordered the district administration to give 2 lakh to the victim.
By Avinash Kumar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 09:38 PM IST

The Protection of Children from Sexual Offence Act (POCSO) court on Thursday sentenced a monk of the Royal Thai monastery in Bodh Gaya to 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment for committing unnatural sexual act with a minor. The court also fined him 20,000.

Judge Ashutosh Kumar Upadhyay ordered the district administration to give 2 lakh to the victim.

According to special prosecutor Quashar Sarfuddin, Fra Siri Chayi was arrested on the charge of unnatural sexual assault of a 14 years old disciple on June 10, 2015.

As per the complaint, the monk had called the teenager on the pretext of giving massage to his aching body. Once inside the monk’s chamber, the victim was allegedly subjected to unnatural anal sex, a punishable offence under section 377 of the Indian Penal code.

The defence counsel pleaded that the accused had been falsely implicated in the case and that the witnesses were influenced.

On the other hand, the special prosecutor argued that the prosecution had successfully proved its case, and since the accused had been involved in an unnatural sexual act, he should be given severe punishment.

The armed forces see adultery — “stealing the affections of a brother officer’s wife” — as an offence that is just a notch below the worst offence enlisted personnel can be accused of, cowardice. (Representative Image)(Representational photo/PTI)
Houses covered in snow in Harsil valley in Uttarakhand. (HT PHOTO).
The victim, Hemanta Saha, had gone to the spot with a court order along with some other police personnel when he was attacked. (Image used for representation).
The declassified document also commits the US to providing support to India through diplomatic, military and intelligence channels to help address challenges. (REUTERS PHOTO)
Samples of five of over 150 chickens found dead at GS Poultry Farm in Gidhali village were sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) in Bhopal on January 11, which were found positive. (PTI PHOTO).
Over 10 crows were found dead near Raghwa Chapra under the Saraiya police station in Muzaffarpur. (HT PHOTO).
HT Image
Mann, a former MP and the national president of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, a farm union, said he was “recusing” himself from a committee of four set by the Supreme Court to look into farmers’ grievances over the laws.
The CBI raided 14 places during the day in one of the biggest cases of internal corruption in recent times.(HT FILE PHOTO.)
FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, file photo, a health worker checks a syringe before performing a trial run of COVID-19 vaccine delivery system, as India's prepare to kick off the coronavirus vaccination drive on Jan. 16, in Gauhati, India. There has been growing apprehensions among health care workers after India took a regulatory shortcut to approve a vaccine by Indian drugmaker Bharat Biotech before late clinical trials showed it was effective in preventing illness from coronavirus infections. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath, File)(AP)
Political analysts said chief minister Naveen Patnaik's visit to Kalahandi amid the Covid-19 pandemic was a signal that the party is desperate to rebuild its base in western Odisha that has come under siege from BJP. (FILE PHOTO).
Four people dead, six fall ill after consuming poisonous liquor in Bharatpur on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
MV Jag Anand had been at anchorage near Jingtang port in Hebei province since June 13, while MV Anastasia – with 16 Indians on board – has been on anchorage near Caofeidian port since September 20. (Image used for representation).
Minister of external affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.(Reuters File Photo )
Darshan Pal, Krantikari Kisan Union chief, said that the next course of action will be decided by the farmers’ union representatives after Friday’s meeting. (ANI)
