Monkey snatches 12-day-old boy from mother’s lap, kills him

A monkey snatched a 12-day-old boy from his mother’s lap when she was feeding him and inflicted several injuries on his body leading to his death, in Runakata area of Agra on Monday night.

“Neha, the mother of the baby named Sunny, screamed for help while chasing the monkey. The monkey bit the neck of the infant and clawed other parts of his body. Efforts were made to lure the monkey by offering edibles but it dangled the child in its clutches, jumped on the rooftop and disappeared. We frantically searched for the child, who was later found on the roof of a nearby house in a badly injured condition,” said a neighbour of the family.

The mother and locals rushed the child to a hospital but he was declared brought dead.

The father of the child named Yogesh, an auto rickshaw driver, was not at home at the time of the incident.

