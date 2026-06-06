...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Monsoon arrives in Maharashtra on time despite delayed onset in Kerala: IMD

The southwest monsoon entered Maharashtra on June 6, staying on schedule despite arriving three days late in Kerala, the IMD said.

Updated on: Jun 07, 2026 06:38 am IST
By Gayatri Vajpeyee, Pune
Advertisement

The southwest monsoon entered Maharashtra on Friday, maintaining its normal schedule for the state despite arriving late in Kerala earlier this week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The weather department has forecast favourable conditions for further advancement of the monsoon over the next two to three days. It is expected to cover more parts of Maharashtra.(HT Photo)

The monsoon reached Kerala on June 4, three days later than its normal onset date of June 1 and nearly a week behind the IMD’s earlier forecast of May 26. However, it progressed rapidly thereafter, covering large parts of the west coast up to Goa by June 5 before advancing into Maharashtra on June 6.

In its latest update, the IMD said the southwest monsoon has advanced into additional parts of the west-central and east-central Arabian Sea, Karnataka, the entire Goa region, parts of Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, most parts of Tamil Nadu, and the southwest Bay of Bengal. It has also extended into more areas of the west-central, northeast, and northwest Bay of Bengal, as well as parts of Mizoram and Manipur.

 
maharashtra india meteorological department kerala
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India. Trending News - Delhi restaurant fire.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India. Trending News - Delhi restaurant fire.
Home / India News / Monsoon arrives in Maharashtra on time despite delayed onset in Kerala: IMD
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.