Monsoon arrives in Maharashtra on time despite delayed onset in Kerala: IMD

The southwest monsoon entered Maharashtra on Friday, maintaining its normal schedule for the state despite arriving late in Kerala earlier this week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The weather department has forecast favourable conditions for further advancement of the monsoon over the next two to three days. It is expected to cover more parts of Maharashtra.(HT Photo)

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The monsoon reached Kerala on June 4, three days later than its normal onset date of June 1 and nearly a week behind the IMD’s earlier forecast of May 26. However, it progressed rapidly thereafter, covering large parts of the west coast up to Goa by June 5 before advancing into Maharashtra on June 6.

In its latest update, the IMD said the southwest monsoon has advanced into additional parts of the west-central and east-central Arabian Sea, Karnataka, the entire Goa region, parts of Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, most parts of Tamil Nadu, and the southwest Bay of Bengal. It has also extended into more areas of the west-central, northeast, and northwest Bay of Bengal, as well as parts of Mizoram and Manipur.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the IMD, the Northern Limit of Monsoon currently passes through Devgad in Konkan, Koppal in Karnataka, Anantapuramu in Andhra Pradesh, and Chennai in Tamil Nadu. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the IMD, the Northern Limit of Monsoon currently passes through Devgad in Konkan, Koppal in Karnataka, Anantapuramu in Andhra Pradesh, and Chennai in Tamil Nadu. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The weather department has forecast favourable conditions for further advancement of the monsoon over the next two to three days. It is expected to cover more parts of Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, along with parts of Telangana, the remaining areas of Tamil Nadu, and additional regions over the Arabian Sea, Bay of Bengal and northeastern India. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The weather department has forecast favourable conditions for further advancement of the monsoon over the next two to three days. It is expected to cover more parts of Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, along with parts of Telangana, the remaining areas of Tamil Nadu, and additional regions over the Arabian Sea, Bay of Bengal and northeastern India. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The timely arrival of the monsoon in Maharashtra is expected to bring widespread rainfall across several parts of the state, offering relief from the summer heat and providing a boost to the upcoming agricultural season. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The timely arrival of the monsoon in Maharashtra is expected to bring widespread rainfall across several parts of the state, offering relief from the summer heat and providing a boost to the upcoming agricultural season. {{/usCountry}}

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