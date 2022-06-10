Home / India News / Monsoon finally arrives in Goa, IMD expects thundershowers over the weekend
Monsoon finally arrives in Goa, IMD expects thundershowers over the weekend

Goa witnessed light to moderate showers after several days of humid weather conditions, as the monsoon that usually arrives during the first week of June in the state got significantly delayed
Tourists at a beach in Goa. (REUTERS File Photo)
Published on Jun 10, 2022 03:54 PM IST
ByGerard de Souza

PANAJI: Bringing relief amid an unbearable nationwide heatwave, the southwest monsoon has finally arrived in Goa and entered southern Maharashtra with light showers, the Indian Meteorological Department informed on Friday.

Goa witnessed light to moderate showers after several days of humid weather conditions, as the monsoon that usually arrives during the first week of June in the state got significantly delayed. Having advanced till Karwar in Karnataka on May 31, the northern limit of the monsoon took 10 days to cross over to the coastal state.

According to the IMD, the northern limit of the monsoon now lies along Vengurla (in southern Maharashtra), Chikmagalur, Bangalore (Karnataka) and Siliguri in northern West Bengal.

“Conditions are favourable for the advancement of monsoon into some parts of central Arabian Sea, southern Maharashtra and Karnataka, remaining parts of Tamil Nadu, southern Andhra Pradesh, and west-central and northwest Bay of Bengal in the next 48 hours. Conditions will continue to become favourable for further advancement of monsoon into Maharashtra, entire Karnataka, more parts of Andhra Pradesh, and west-central and northwest Bay of Bengal in the subsequent two days,” the IMD said.

Heavy rainfall is expected in Goa over the next five days, with thundershowers likely during the weekend.

Meanwhile, Drishti Marine, the state appointed lifeguarding agency, has announced the closure of Goa’s beaches for swimming.

“Avoid rocky areas, cliffs, and hills along the shoreline. During the monsoon season, these are considered perilous due to their slippery nature. The wave height, intensity, and frequencies of the waves in the sea too are extremely high, making it easy to get pulled into the ferocious sea. River bathing, including water sports, is prohibited,” the agency said in a statement.

