Heavy rain expected in Delhi, Mumbai; light showers in Bengaluru predicted

Rain in the national capital on Tuesday brought relief from sultry weather conditions but caused traffic snarls and waterlogging in parts of the city. According to India Meteorological Department data, Delhi recorded 2 mm of rain in 24 hours till 8:30 am on Tuesday. The maximum temperature on Tuesday settled at 33.3 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal.

The weather department has predicted heavy rain at isolated places in Delhi for Wednesday and Thursday. The Capital’s adjoining areas in Uttar Pradesh may also see moderate rain accompanied with thunderstorms. Met officials say there may be no significant change in maximum temperatures over Northwest India during the next five days.

Bengaluru may see a “generally cloudy sky with light rain” till July 16. The maximum and minimum temperature for the same period is expected to hover around 27 degrees and 20 degrees respectively. On Tuesday, the city logged a minimum temperature of 19°C.

While no alert has been issued for Bengaluru, more than 7 districts in Karnataka, namely Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Kodagu, Chikmagalur, Shimoga and Udupi are on ‘orange’ alert and may see heavy rain.

India’s financial capital Mumbai will be on ‘orange’ alert for the next two days as “moderate to heavy rain” is expected till Thursday. As per the regional weather department, extremely heavy rainfall may also lash several parts of the maximum city on Wednesday. The heavy rain may be accompanied by occasional gusty winds reaching up to 45-55 kmph. Apart from this, a ‘red’ alert has been issued for Kolhapur, Palghar, Nashik, Pune, and Ratnagiri districts for heavy rains till July 14.

Several parts of Maharashtra have been witnessing heavy rainfall over the past few days amidst the wet spell on the state since the onset of a torrential monsoon. According to the Maharashtra State Disaster Management Department report on Sunday, a total of 76 people have died (till July 10) since June 1 and as many as 839 houses were damaged due to the rain-related incidents in the state.

