Morning rain gives Delhi a cool day
Parts of Delhi received some showers on Tuesday, pushing Delhi’s maximum temperature down to 33.3°C — three degrees below normal and 3.6 degrees lower than Monday.
The city is expected to see more rain on Wednesday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a yellow alert and forecasting light to moderate rainfall across the city.
Safdarjung, Delhi’s base station for weather, received 1.8mm of rainfall between 8.30am on Monday and 8.30am on Tuesday, adding another 2.1mm of rain in till 5.30pm.
“On and off patchy rains will continue over Delhi over the next few days. However, no heavy rainfall is expected during this period as the monsoon trough is still over central India,” said a Met official.
According to IMD’s seven-day forecast, rains will continue over Delhi till July 8, however a yellow alert is only in place for Wednesday, with a from Thursday to Monday.
A green alert indicates no significant weather phenomenon is expected over a region. A yellow alert is meanwhile issued to alert the public of a weather event. In terms of rainfall, it is generally issued for light to moderate rainfall. It is upgraded to an orange alert, if moderate to heavy rainfall is expected.
In terms of minimum temperature, Delhi had a low of 26.2°C — one below normal. Meanwhile, the relative humidity oscillated between 67% and 94%.
With this spell, Delhi has so far received 123.7mm of rainfall in July. However, a large chunk of this came in a 24-hour window between 8.30am on June 30 and July 1. The monthly average rainfall in July is 210.6mm
The forecast for Wednesday shows Delhi is likely to see light to moderate rainfall, with the maximum and minimum expected to be around 32 and 26 degrees Celsius respectively.
Delhi govt asks centre to cut GST on alternatives to banned plastic
Environment minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday wrote to Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, requesting the Centre to reduce the GST (goods and services tax) on raw materials that were currently being used to produce alternatives to the 19 single-use plastic items that have been banned countrywide, starting July 1. Central government spokespersons could not be reached for a comment.
Amarnath Yatra resumes via Baltal after four days
Amarnath Yatra was resumed via Baltal trek after four days of suspension as about 7,000 pilgrims left towards the cave shrine in the wee hours of Tuesday. From Baltal base camp, it takes six to eight hours to reach the holy cave and pilgrims have to trek for around 14km. Baltal that is located in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district and is considered a shorter but harder trek towards the cave shrine.
Militants escape during Shopian encounter
Militants, at least two in number, escaped by breaking the cordon during an encounter in south Kashmir's Shopian district, officials said on Tuesday. A search operation is underway in Reban village and its adjoining areas to track down the militants. On Monday evening, police and the army had launched a joint operation in Reban after getting inputs about the presence of militants there. The search and cordon turned into an encounter.
Punjab government shifts 113 police officers, including 19 IPS officers
In a major reshuffle, the Punjab government on Tuesday shifted 113 police officers, including 19 Indian Police Services officers, with immediate effect. According to an official order, senior IPS officer Vibhu Raj has been posted as additional director general of police (Investigation, Lokpal) while LK Yadav goes as ADGP crime and Bureau of Investigation. Jaskaran Singh has been posted as IG (Ferozepur Range) while Pradeep Kumar goes as IG (technical education).
Barnala villagers transform dumping ground into training arena for budding athletes
What was once a dumping ground has been turned into a training ground for budding athletes from poor families at Barnala's Diwana village. Villagers have even hired a coach and are providing free training and a nutritious diet to the budding sportspersons. It has been over two years since training sessions are being held for children in the morning and evening. Locals said there are no arrangements for proper training at government schools.
