Monsoon LIVE News Update: Heavy rainfall across India causes waterlogging, traffic congestions

Heavy rainfall lashed parts of Delhi and the national capital region on Saturday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that Delhi was likely to receive light to moderate rainfall on Saturday. The Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) in Delhi said on Saturday, “Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of few places of Delhi, NCR ( Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Faridabad) Rewari, Bawal, Nuh (Haryana) Hapur, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar.” Commuters wade through the waterlogged Delhi-Gurugram Expressway amid heavy rains, in Gurugram on Friday. (ANI Photo)

The IMD predicted that on Saturday areas likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall are, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Jharkhand and Konkan.

Four people have died in rain-related incidents across Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, taking the total deaths to 101 since June 1. One person was killed in Kolhapur due to a structure collapse, while another three died due to flash floods in Yavatmal, Nagpur and Sindhudurg. A total of 872 families were shifted to safer places in seven districts of state, including 119 in Gadchiroli, 45 in Thane, 12 in Yavatmal, 16 in Mumbai Suburban, seven in Nagpur, 60 in Chandrapur 60 and 613 in Ratnagiri. In Yavatmal alone 254 houses were damaged.