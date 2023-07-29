Home / India News / Monsoon LIVE News Update: Heavy rainfall across India causes waterlogging, traffic congestions
Monsoon LIVE News Update: Heavy rainfall across India causes waterlogging, traffic congestions

Jul 29, 2023 07:03 AM IST
Rain LIVE News Update: Four people have died in rain-related incidents across Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, taking the total deaths to 101 since June 1.

Heavy rainfall lashed parts of Delhi and the national capital region on Saturday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that Delhi was likely to receive light to moderate rainfall on Saturday. The Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) in Delhi said on Saturday, “Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of few places of Delhi, NCR ( Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Faridabad) Rewari, Bawal, Nuh (Haryana) Hapur, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar.”

Commuters wade through the waterlogged Delhi-Gurugram Expressway amid heavy rains, in Gurugram on Friday.
Commuters wade through the waterlogged Delhi-Gurugram Expressway amid heavy rains, in Gurugram on Friday.

The IMD predicted that on Saturday areas likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall are, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Jharkhand and Konkan.

Four people have died in rain-related incidents across Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, taking the total deaths to 101 since June 1. One person was killed in Kolhapur due to a structure collapse, while another three died due to flash floods in Yavatmal, Nagpur and Sindhudurg. A total of 872 families were shifted to safer places in seven districts of state, including 119 in Gadchiroli, 45 in Thane, 12 in Yavatmal, 16 in Mumbai Suburban, seven in Nagpur, 60 in Chandrapur 60 and 613 in Ratnagiri. In Yavatmal alone 254 houses were damaged.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 29, 2023 07:03 AM IST

    Rain lashes Delhi, Noida, Gurugram. Is Yamuna river water rising or receding? Latest updates

    Thunderstorms and rain lashed parts of Delhi, Noida and Gurugram on Saturday, with the Yamuna river in Delhi still flowing above the danger mark of 205.33 metres – though it started receding slowly, according to the Central Water Commission.

    The water level at the Old Railway Bridge has been hovering around the danger mark after reaching an all-time high of 208.66 metres on July 13. It breached the threshold again on Wednesday following heavy rain in parts of the national capital, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

    According to the Central Water Commission, the level at the Old Railway Bridge stood at 205.36 metres at 6am and is expected to reach 205.3 metres by 2pm.

    Read Here.

  • Jul 29, 2023 06:52 AM IST

    Telangana rains: 'Centre ready to help in any relief operations', say Union Minister Kishan Reddy

    Amid heavy rains in Telangana, BJP state chief and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Friday said that the central government is ready to help the state in any relief operations.

    "There have been heavy rains in Telangana in different districts for the past week. Today, many people across many cities and villages are in trouble with the waters. Many roads have been drowned in water and the connectivity has been cut off. I have discussed this issue with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He has provided NDRF teams to Telengana state. More than 600 NDRF teams are ready to be deployed if the state needs any further help. The funds that the central government gives to the State Disaster Force are also ready. I request the Telangana government first protect the affected people. BJP 'karyakartas' should also participate in the relief activities taken up by the state and central government", Minister Reddy said.

    Minister Kishan Reddy visited Yosufguda and Amberpet districts today to review the situation in the area due to heavy rains. He also inspected the Musi River at the Moosarambagh bridge.

    (ANI)

  • Jul 29, 2023 06:39 AM IST

    ‘Every rainy season, many people are affected by Conjunctivitis’: AIIMS doctor 

    Dr Jeewan Singh Titiyal, Chief of RP Centre For Ophthalmic Sciences, AIIMS, said on Friday, “Every year in the rainy season, a large number of people get affected by this (conjunctivitis) disease. This disease gets cured automatically in 1-2 weeks. It does not spread by seeing someone but by touching them.”

Monsoon LIVE News Update: Heavy rain across India causes waterlogging, traffic

Commuters wade through the waterlogged Delhi-Gurugram Expressway amid heavy rains, in Gurugram on Friday.
Delhi, Noida and Gurugram wake up to heavy rain, more showers likely

Delhi rain updates: The maximum and minimum temperatures in Delhi for Saturday are expected to settle around 34 and 26 degree Celsius, respectively.

Commuters wade through the waterlogged Delhi-Gurugram Expressway and its service road amid heavy rains in Gurugram on Friday.
india news
Updated on Jul 29, 2023 06:08 AM IST
ByAniruddha Dhar

Gangster Chhota Shakeel's aide held after 25 years in 1997 murder case

An alleged aide of gangster Chhota Shakeel was arrested after being on the run for over 25 years, in connection with a murder.

Gangster Chhota Shakeel's aide Laik Mohammed Fida Hussain Shaikh
india news
Updated on Jul 29, 2023 04:35 AM IST
PTI |

Karnataka high court issues notice to CM over plea alleging poll malpractices

Karnataka high court issued notice to chief minister Siddaramaiah seeking response to the petition seeks to nullify Siddaramaiah’s election from the Varuna assembly constituency

Karnataka high court issues notice to chief minister Siddaramaiah seeking response to the petition seeks to nullify Siddaramaiah's election from the Varuna assembly constituency.
india news
Updated on Jul 29, 2023 12:58 AM IST
ByArun Dev

Karnataka selling ‘cheapest’ milk: CM as cabinet agrees to 3/litre hike in Nandini milk prices

Deputy chief minister D K Shivakumar echoed the chief minister’s sentiments, saying that the price hike was necessary to support the milk producers and farmers.

The last time the milk prices were increased were in November 2022, when the KMF had initially raised it by ₹3 per litre
india news
Updated on Jul 29, 2023 12:56 AM IST
ByArun Dev

CCB takes into custody prime accused in 2008 Bengaluru bomb blast case

The accused is currently lodged in the central jail Parappana Agrahara and has been taken into custody in connection with the recent terror module uncovered in Bengaluru.

T Nazir, a native of Kerala and the former South India commander for the Pakistan-based terror organization Lashker E Taiba, was arrested in connection with the Bengaluru blasts in 2008
india news
Updated on Jul 29, 2023 12:54 AM IST
ByArun Dev

Bill on IIMs tabled in LS; key clause could limit autonomy of institutes

The bill was introduced by Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan amid disruptions by the Opposition over the Manipur violence.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan speaks in the Lok Sabha.
india news
Updated on Jul 29, 2023 04:02 AM IST
ByFareeha Iftikhar

Parliament panel suggests steps to monitor cyber frauds

The standing committee is considering a separate but related issue on anti-competitive practices by Big Tech firms

A committee headed by the ministry of corporate affairs secretary is holding detailed deliberations on the matter and is expected to submit its recommendations by July 5
india news
Updated on Jul 29, 2023 03:45 AM IST
ByRajeev Jayaswal, Saubhadra Chatterji

Walkouts, limited debates, but bills cleared amid disruptions in Parliament

Parliament passed several bills, but with little discussion and no participation from the principal Opposition parties.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla leaves as the proceedings of the House adjourned amid the sloganeering by the Opposition MPs during the Monsoon Session of Parliament.
india news
Updated on Jul 29, 2023 04:26 AM IST
BySaubhadra Chatterji

Shah hits out at Cong, DMK over corruption in Tamil Nadu

Accusing the opposition of practising dynastic politics, Shah said leaders such as MK Stalin, Lalu Prasad Yadav and Udhav Thackarey want to see their sons in leadership positions.

Union home minister Amit Shah at the launch of Bharatiya Janata Party 's Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai's padayatra, in Rameshwaram on Friday.
india news
Updated on Jul 29, 2023 12:44 AM IST
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai

Kerala minister denies interference in college principals’ selection

Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan alleged that the minister illegally interfered in the process because the final list of 43 did not have names of those close to the CPI(M)

Kerala minister for higher education R Bindu on Friday said the government has no intention of pushing certain names into the final list for college principals' appointment.
india news
Updated on Jul 29, 2023 12:43 AM IST
ByVishnu Varma, Kochi

Rahul may be discharged from Kerala Ayurvedic hospital tomorrow

Rahul Gandhi reportedly had knee-related issues while walking as part of the Bharat Jodo Yatra last year from Kanyakumari to Kashmir

During his stay at the Ayurvedic hospital in Kerala, Rahul Gandhi met acclaimed Malayalam writer-director MT Vasudevan Nair who was undergoing treatment at the hospital as well.
india news
Updated on Jul 29, 2023 12:42 AM IST
ByVishnu Varma, Kochi

11 killed as heavy rains trigger flash floods across Telangana

IMD said light to moderate rains and thundershowers are expected at many places in the state and heavy rain is likely in isolated places over northern Telangana

An aerial view of a partially damaged road submerged in the floodwaters of the swollen Godavari, in Bhupalpally district of Telangana.
india news
Updated on Jul 29, 2023 04:44 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad

Mumbai man booked for sexual assault, circulating video: Police

A 20-year-old man was booked for sexually assaulting a girl three years ago and circulating the video of the assault

A 20-year-old man was booked for sexually assaulting a girl three years ago. (Representational image)
india news
Updated on Jul 29, 2023 12:40 AM IST
ByVinay Dalvi, Mumbai

Manipur conflict a concern, needs a political solution, says Mizoram CM

The problem in Manipur will affect the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the North-East, says Zoramthanga.

Chief minister Zoramthanga spoke about the Manipur crisis, the influx of refugees to Mizoram, UCC, and his role in NDA
india news
Updated on Jul 29, 2023 06:53 AM IST
ByEzrela Dalidia Fanai
