  Monday, Jun 25, 2018
Monsoon session of Parliament begins from July 18

The Monsoon session of Parliament will have nearly 18 sittings and end on August 10, says parliamentary affairs minister Ananth Kumar.

New Delhi
The President will now formally convene the Monsoon session of Parliament. (File Photo)

The Monsoon session of Parliament will commence from July 18 and end on August 10, the Cabinet Committee of Parliamentary Affairs recommended on Monday.

The CCPA, chaired by home minister Rajanth Singh, met here on Monday to recommend the dates. The President will now formally convene the session.

The session will have nearly 18 sittings, parliamentary affairs minister Ananth Kumar told reporters here.

During the session, the government is expected to push for bills including those related to triple talaq and constitutional status for the National Commission for Other Backward Classes.

