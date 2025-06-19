Monsoon to reach Uttarakhand within next two days: IMD

Mussoorie: The monsoon is expected to reach Uttarakhand in the next two days, with districts in the Kumaon division likely to be hit first, followed by the Garhwal region, according to officials at the IMD Dehradun centre. Authorities have advised residents and tourists to exercise caution, particularly in hilly and low-lying areas prone to landslides and flash floods. Monsoon likely to arrive on June 20 or 21 in the state. (Raajiv Kala/HT Photo for representative purpose)

“Monsoon is likely to arrive on June 20 or 21 in the state. Uttarakhand is set to experience a spell of intense weather from June 20th to 23rd, with warnings for heavy rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds across various districts. Residents and tourists are advised to exercise caution and stay updated on local advisories,” IMD Dehradun centre director Bikram Singh said.

All the districts of Uttarakhand are expected to witness thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, intense spells of rain, and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph on June 20, while isolated places in Tehri and Dehradun districts are likely to see heavy rainfall on Friday, which is expected to continue on June 21.

The intensity of rainfall is expected to increase in some regions on June 22, with heavy to very heavy rain likely at isolated places in Bageshwar and Nainital districts. Additionally, heavy rain is also forecast for isolated areas in Nainital, Almora, Champawat, and Pithoragarh districts.

The challenging weather conditions are predicted to persist on June 23, with heavy rain likely at isolated places in Almora, Nainital, Pauri, Tehri, Pithoragarh, and Champawat districts.

Also Read: Monsoon to cover most parts of north, northwest India in next 2-3 days: IMD

IMD has urged residents to take necessary precautions, especially those in hilly and low-lying areas prone to landslides and flash floods. Travel plans should be reviewed and adjusted as per the evolving weather situation.

The state recorded 5.1 mm of rain in the past 24 hours till 8:30 am on Thursday, with 15.6 mm of rain in Nainital district, followed by 12.4 mm in Haridwar, 7.8 mm in Chamoli, 7.5 mm in Pithoragarh, 5.8 mm in Champawat, 3.8 mm in Bageshwar, 3.1 mm in Rudraprayag, and 2.9 mm in Uttarkashi.

Also Read: Weather Bee: How did monsoon restart after a three-week pause?

On Thursday morning, some areas also recorded light rainfall, including Chorgalia (17.0 mm), Khatima (2.0 mm), Haldwani (1.5 mm), Dharchula (1.0 mm), Kaladhungi (0.5 mm), and Kanalichhina (0.5 mm).

Temperatures across Uttarakhand remained normal in the plains and normal to below normal in the hills. Minimum temperatures were consistent with normal ranges in both plains and hills. The highest maximum temperature, 34.7°C, was recorded at Mohkampur (Dehradun), while the lowest minimum temperature, 13.8°C, was observed at Mukteshwar (Nainital).