Monsoon to cover most parts of north, northwest India in next 2-3 days: IMD

Monsoon is expected to cover the remaining parts of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, parts of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad in Pakistan, over the next two to three days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday.. A child enjoying the rain at the Taj Mahal in Agra. (PTI)

Conditions are also favourable for further advancement of the annual Southwest monsoon over some parts of Punjab and Haryana during this period, the IMD said.

On Thursday, monsoon advanced over most parts of Bihar and some more parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh. The northern limit of monsoon continues to pass through Barmer, Jodhpur and Jaipur in Rajasthan, Gwalior and Khajuraho in Madhya Pradesh, and Sonbhadra and Ballia in Uttar Pradesh.

The well-marked low pressure area over Gangetic West Bengal and its neighbourhood moved slowly northwestward and lay over northeast Jharkhand and adjoining Gangetic West Bengal on Thursday, the Met department said. It is likely to move slowly northwestwards during the next 24 hours.

The low pressure area over southwest Rajasthan and its neighbourhood has become less marked but is persisting, the IMD said.

The normal date for the monsoon to arrive in Delhi is June 27. Thereon, monsoon will advance further north and westwards and by June 30 cover more parts of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Ladakh, most parts of J&K, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and east Rajasthan. As per its normal schedule, it should spread across the remaining areas of northwest India by July 9.

Light to moderate rainfall is likely at many places of northwest India, accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning, with gusty winds speed reaching 40-50 kmph over northwest India till June 24.

Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, eastern Rajasthan till June 25; JammuKashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on June 22 and 25; Himachal Pradesh and Punjab till June 25; Haryana and Chandigarh till June 25.

Very heavy rainfall is expected in western and eastern Uttar Pradesh till June 21, eastern Rajasthan on June 23, Uttarakhand on June 22, and Himachal Pradesh on June 22 and 23.