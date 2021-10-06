Monsoon withdrawal from northwest India begins, says IMD

The withdrawal of monsoon from northwest India commenced on Wednesday while it has withdrawn from parts of Rajasthan and Gujarat, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. An anti-cyclonic circulation has established in the lower tropospheric levels over western parts of northwest India and there is a substantial reduction in moisture content and rainfall, which indicates the monsoon has started withdrawing.

Conditions were becoming favourable for further withdrawal of the monsoon from more parts of Gujarat, entire Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and parts of Madhya Pradesh during three to four days.

The withdrawal this year is likely to be the second most delayed since 1960, according to IMD. In 2019, monsoon withdrawal was the most delayed commencing only on October 9. The monsoon commenced withdrawal on September 28 last year.

“Rain has stopped in many parts of northwest India. There is still some rain over the Ganganagar region in Rajasthan. Water vapour has also reduced significantly, and an anticyclone is getting established leading to a change in wind direction to north-westerly. All these conditions favour gradual monsoon withdrawal and establishment of dry conditions with marginal fall in temperature,” said K Sathi Devi, who heads the National Weather Forecasting Centre, on Tuesday.

Also Read: Partly cloudy sky in Delhi with air quality in ‘moderate’ category

A low-pressure area was very likely to form over the north Andaman Sea around October 10 and was likely to become more marked and move west-north-westwards towards south Odisha and north Coastal Andhra Pradesh during subsequent four to five days.

Very heavy rain was likely in Kerala and coastal Karnataka till October 10 and Tamil Nadu and interior Karnataka and Rayalaseema till October 8. This was expected under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over the Tamil Nadu coast and neighbourhood and a trough in easterlies from this cyclonic circulation to north Konkan across central parts of Tamil Nadu, north Kerala and coastal Karnataka.