Monthly output of vaccines to increase, Centre tells Parliament

The monthly production of Covishield will increase to 120 million doses a month and that of Covaxin to 58 million a month, the Union health minister said in the Rajya Sabha, citing information shared by the vaccines’ manufacturers, before a top government official explained that the increase in the latter dose will be result of new manufacturing units that have been activated.

Union heath minister Mansukh Mandaviya made these submissions in response to a question, which asked for projected increase in production of these vaccines between August and December.

Later, Niti Aayog member (Health) VK Paul said: “With Bharat Biotech’s Bangalore facility being activated, there will be a quantum jump in the number of doses of Covaxin. The doses from the unit have already started coming in; there was some delay to ensure quality control and optimisation.”

“In addition to that, production of 6 million doses has also started at their Ankaleshwar plant that was used to make rabies vaccines,” Paul added.

Several government units are also expected to chip in with production of Covaxin. “We may start getting about 2 million doses from Indian Immunologicals Limited by late August or September. It will take some time for production to begin at the Haffkine, BIBCOL (Bharat Immunologicals Biologicals Limited), and Gujarat consortium... Broadly, the activation of the PSUs will happen in November or December,” Paul added.

“Final recommendation on whether the vaccine (by Zydus Cadila) is ready for use in adults and children or only in adults is likely in a week, or maximum two. Novovax has also received permission for conducting trials in children,” said Paul.

