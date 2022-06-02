Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Moose Wala family writes to Amit Shah seeking probe by central agency in killing

Moose Wala death: The Congress leader  was shot dead in Mansa district on Sunday. 
New Delhi: Activists of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) take out a candlelight march in the memory of Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala, who was shot dead on Sunday, in New Delhi. (PTI)
Published on Jun 02, 2022 02:00 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Swati Bhasin

Punjab Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala's family has written to union home minister Amit Shah for a probe by a central agency into his murder, union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said on Thursday after meeting his father. The singer-politician’s killing has shaken the border state while the Bhagwant Mann government has been slammed with criticism for downgrading his security a day before his death. 

The 28-year-old rapper - who has fans not just in India, but Canada too where he went as a student - was killed in the Mansa district not very far from his home on Sunday.

The state on Wednesday reconstituted a special investigation team or SIT, which is probing the case, amid calls for speedy justice.

Meanwhile, there have been calls for intervention by central agencies too into the case.

On Wednesday, a team of Punjab Congress leaders - led by state Congress chief Amarinder Singh Warring - met governor Banwari Lal Purohit to raise the demand. Partap Singh Bajwa also slammed the ruling party in a tweet. “It’s been four days and not one MP or minister of ruling party AAP has visited the house of Sidhu Moosewala and stood by the family in this hour of grief. CM Bhagwant Mann ji is this what you meant when you said our Govt will be for AAM AADMI? (sic),” he said.

Meanwhile, the state police has linked the case to jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and Canada-based Goldy Brar.

Gangster Bishnoi on Wednesday moved the Punjab and Haryana high court demanding that Punjab Police not be allowed to physically take him to the state for probe, days after he had gone to Delhi high court with a similar request and later withdrew the plea. “The petitioner is being made a scapegoat and has been named in unreliable social media posts, to which he has no access to,” the plea claims, adding that upon being taken to custody, he might be “liquidated by adopting extrajudicial means” by the Punjab Police, hence they be not given custody.

