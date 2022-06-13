Moosewala murder case: Pune police arrest suspect

PUNE:The Pune Police have arrested a suspect in Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moosewala’s murder from Gujarat, a police officer said. Santosh Jadhav, the accused who is also wanted in a 2021 murder case in Pune, was on the run for months. Last week, the Punjab Police named Jadhav as one of the suspects in the singer’s murder.

Additional director general (law and order ) Kulwant Kumar Sarangal refused to share more details about the case and said he will hold a press conference at 10 am on Monday on the matter.

Last week, the Pune Police arrested Jadhav’s aide Saurabh Mahakal, who is also a suspect in Moosewala’s murder. Separate teams of Punjab Police and Mumbai Police questioned him.

The Mumbai Police also questioned Mahakal in connection with a threat letter to Bollywood scriptwriter Salim Khan and his actor son Salman Khan

The Pune Police sent multiple teams to Gujarat and Rajasthan last week to trace Jadhav before arresting him on Sunday.