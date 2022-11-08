'Morbi collapse has shamed Gujarat...': Chidambaram's pre-poll swipe at BJP

Congress MP P Chidambaram slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday over last week's bridge collapse in Gujarat's Morbi in which over 130 people were killed, pointing out that nobody from the government had actually apologised to the public. "... most shocking development is that no one, on behalf of government, has apologised for the tragedy," he said.

"No one has resigned taking responsibility. Morbi bridge collapse has brought shame to the fair name of Gujarat," he said, taking on the BJP in prime minister Narendra Modi's home state, where an election is due next month.

A reported 135 people died after Morbi's 'hanging bridge' - a suspension footbridge over the Machchu river that was a big tourist draw - collapsed.

Preliminary inquiries established the bridge broke due to overcrowding and that it was re-opened - after renovation work by Oreva, a private company that manufactures wall clocks and e-bikes - without proper clearances.

A senior official said (on condition of anonymity) some procedural lapses had been uncovered in the agreement between the firm and Morbi civic authorities.

Last week the Gujarat government suspended Morbi municipality chief officer Sandeepsinh Zala 'to ensure a fair and proper investigation'. Hindustan Times reviewed the suspension order, which did not level any specific charge.

Massive search-and-rescue ops were launched - the Army and Navy were also called out - after the collapse late on the night of October 30.

The Gujarat government was criticised for having failed to react swiftly and sternly enough after the disaster, with the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party - hoping to oust the BJP in the Assembly election - leading the charge.

On Monday another Congress leader - Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot - said the tragedy had 'exposed the misgovernance of the BJP's 27-year rule...'

The Gujarat High Court has sought a report from the state government and has issued a notice to officials The court said it wanted to see some action taken and directed officials to file a status report by November 14.

The matter will come up for hearing again on that date.

With input from ANI

