More berths, aisle markers as railways rolls out AC 3-tier economy coach
The Indian railways on Wednesday said it has rolled out its first air conditioned three tier economy class coach, which it hailed as the "cheapest and best AC travel in the world”.
"In this new passenger coach, where modern passenger amenities have been taken to a new peak, the passenger capacity has been increased from 72 to 83 berths," the Rail Coach Factory said in a statement on Wednesday.
The LHB Three Tier Coach was designed by Rail Coach Factory (RCF) Kapurthala and work on its design started in October 2020 with the approval of the Ministry of Railways, the production unit said.
These coaches will feature an “economical” AC 3-tier Class in between the current AC 3-tier and non-AC Sleeper Class, RCF said.
“Many innovations have been incorporated in the design of this coach. For increased passenger space, the high voltage electric switchgear presently installed on board has been shifted below the under frame for the first time in Indian Railways, thereby increasing the passenger capacity by introducing 11 additional berths in these coaches,” a statement from the ministry said.
Each coach is provided with a wider and one disabled friendly toilet entry door, which is a new initiative, it noted.
The coach also has an increased headroom in the middle and upper berths. Public address and passenger information systems have also been installed as a part of passenger facilities in these coaches.
“Ambience and ease of access into the coach has been improved by aesthetically pleasing and ergonomic entrance. The interior of the coach has luminescent aisle markers, illuminated berth indicators integral with night lights with luminescent berth numbers," RCF said.
Series production of these coaches will start from this month.
“This new 3-Tier Air-Conditioned Economy Class coach is a symbol of aspirational India bringing AC travel to a larger number of people and enhancing the capacity of our express trains. Undoubtedly, now every rail journey will become a journey of pleasant memories,” it added.
