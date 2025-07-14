More pilots’ bodies object to probe report on AI crash

In the wake of the release of the preliminary report into the Air India crash, the Indian Commercial Pilots’ Association (ICPA) on Sunday raised concern over imputations being made over the role of the AI171 pilots. Wreckage of AI Flight 171 after the crash on June 12. (PTI)

The ICPA is a body originally formed by pilots of the erstwhile Indian Airlines that has, in the interest of fliers, raised several issues related to safety. In an official statement, the ICPA called accusations against the AI171 pilots and flight crew a “gross violation” and a “disservice to the profession”.

“In the aftermath of this incident, we are deeply disturbed by speculative narratives emerging in sections of the media and public discourse -- particularly the reckless and unfounded insinuation of pilot suicide,” said ICPA.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) released its 15-page preliminary report on the Air India crash on Saturday, July 12. It laid out the sequence of events for the ill-fated flight. As per the report, the fuel to both engines was cut off shortly after take-off. Based on the AAIB report, the fuel control switches were found in the “cutoff” position.

“At about 08:08:42 UTC (1:38pm, 42 seconds) and immediately thereafter, the engine 1 and engine 2 fuel cutoff switches transitioned from RUN to CUTOFF position one after another with a time gap of 01 sec,” the report stated.

“In the cockpit voice recording, one of the pilots is heard asking the other why he cut off. The other pilot responded that he did not do so,” it added.

“Let us be unequivocally clear: there is absolutely no basis for such a claim at this stage, and invoking such a serious allegation based on incomplete or preliminary information is not only irresponsible—it is deeply insensitive to the individuals and families involved,” the ICPA said.

Any mention of pilot error or suicide “in the absence of verified evidence is a gross violation of ethical reporting and a disservice to the dignity of the profession”.

Air India flight 171 was headed for London’s Gatwick Airport on June 12, when it crashed minutes after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The flight, which had 242 passengers on board (including cabin crew), crashed into BJ Medical College in Ahmedabad. The accident, which is among the deadliest aviation accidents recorded, killed a total of 260 people --- 241 on board and 19 on the ground at the crash site.

The Airline Pilots’ Association (ALPA), a member of the International Federation of Airline Pilots’ Association (IFALPA), in a statement on Saturday, said, “The tone and direction of the investigation suggest a bias towards pilot error... ALPA India categorically rejects this presumption and insists on a fair, fact-based inquiry.”

While the report mentioned the fuel control switches being found in a mode opposite to what they should have been, it did not share the transcript of the CVR, which not only upset the pilot bodies but also industry experts.

It is learnt that the ALPA India is also considering taking legal action against the authorities for not having a pilot representative as part of the investigating committee.

“It is unfair for the government to not have a trained B787 pilot or a senior commander be part of the investigation. The actual fault leading to the crash should be known; however, there is a fear that the investigation is being carried out in one direction, which is to prove the pilots at fault,” one of its officials requesting anonymity said.

Officials in the know of the development said that ALPA India is to meet the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday for an issue not related to the crash. “ALPA members are meeting the DGCA officials on Monday for some pilot-related issues, but they aim to also discuss the importance of a pilot representative during the investigation of the crash,” the person concluded.